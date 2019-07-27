If you've been keeping an eye on all the Corvette Stingray news, it's pretty obvious that us here at Motor1 are huge fans. Sure, it has to be the most hyped Chevrolet, let alone mid-engined sports car, since, arguably, ever, but with everything we know so far, the wait has definitely paid off. Those in Atlantic City on the East Coast have had the pleasure of seeing the Stingray in the metal during the reveal, and those that stayed toward the end of the day had the chance to witness the car being stowed away for safe keeping. This also gave the Stingray a chance to show off its latest party trick.

The 2020 Corvette Stingray has a nifty front lift system that can raise the car by 2 inches in just 2.8 seconds, and up to speeds of 24 miles per hour. This ensures that the precious bumper and front splitter are protected against bumps, potholes, and steep driveways. Now that doesn't mean that off-road excursions are now possible, or that this kind of system is new. No, what makes Corvette's take on the front lift interesting is that it's integrated into the car's GPS system. This means that the driver can set and store up to 1,000 locations that require the extra ground clearance.

When the driver pulls up to their usual parking spot, driveway, or meet up, as long as the coordinates have been programmed, the Stingray automatically increases ground clearance. Of course, if owners don’t prefer to use this handy feature, the suspension can still be lifted up manually via a button on the center console, just like how the Stingray in the video makes it up the tented platform without a sweat. A simple yet ingenious feature that makes us think, why isn't this a regular thing with all high-performance cars?

Source: Corvette: Sales, News & Lifestyle via YouTube