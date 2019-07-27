More than a year after its global debut, the Suzuki Jimny remains to be a forbidden fruit for the United States. The cute boxy two-door off-roader has gained notoriety on a global scale, not just because of its quirky looks but also because of its deep heritage as a kei car in Japan.

One of the things that catapulted the Jimny to global popularity is its resemblance to other boxy cars that are ten times its price. I'm talking about the Mercedes-AMG G63 – a German off-roader that's as famous on the dirt tracks as it is in the hands of the Kardashians. In fact, the G-Wagen and the Jimny have been the subject of many tuners' dream, and it's really easy to see why.

Gallery: 2018 Suzuki Jimny: First Drive

32 Photos

We have seen the Jimny face the AMG G63 in many ways before. The Japanese mini-SUV has faced the Merc on an off-road race; the former lost but not without dignity. The Jimny was able to beat the Merc one time, though, but in a tug of war; albeit, he needed help from two other Jimnys in order to pull the heavy AMG G63. On both occasions, we have proven one thing: the AMG G63 is at a full advantage over the Jimny in terms of power.

So, what about a drag race between the two? The AMG G63 would surely win, right? However, this one's a bit different. In order to level the odds, Top Gear has put a trailer on the German SUV. Even better, a Suzuki Jimny was on the trailer. Not too bad for a handicap match, wasn't it?

Well, considering that the Jimny weighs 2,500 pounds (1,135 kilograms), the AMG G63 was pulling quite a mass. However, remember that the German SUV produces around 600 horsepower. Can the 5,600-lb AMG G63 still win against the Jimny? Watch the video on top of this page to find out.