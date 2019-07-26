Hennessey and subtlety are oil and water – scientifically incapable of mixing. The tuner's latest creation is just another example of the company's dedication to horsepower, torque, and blowing the doors off any competitor foolish enough to believe it's equal. Hyperbolic? A tad, but Hennessey's latest, a tuned Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, is anything but subtle when it hits the dyno. It's unclear what performance package the Hennessey-tuned Hellcat wears; however, what is clear is the horsepower and torque.

The dyno video is short and violent with the Challenger's supercharged 6.2-liter V8 snapping and barking like a caged and rabid dog, but all that snarling has a real-world application called power. According to the dyno, Hennessey's Hellcat is making 1,011 horsepower (753 kilowatts) and 895 pound-feet (1,213 Newton-meters) of torque at the rear wheels. Guys, that's a lot.

And it's not like your standard Hellcat is underpowered. Out of the box, the Hellcat Redeye makes 797 hp (594 kW) and 707 lb-ft (958 Nm) of torque from its supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine with 14.5 psi of boost. That's still a remarkable amount of power from any vehicle, and of course, Hennessey was like, "Nah, we need more power," and everyone nodded in agreement. A peek under the hood shows extensive modifications with a massive and shiny new supercharger sitting on top of the mill.

Hennessey's HPE1000 performance package for the Challenger offers as close to the performance as seen above. However, it's estimated torque rating is significantly higher at 969 lb-ft (1,313 Nm). The HPE1000 pack can rocket the coupe to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) from a standstill in 2.8 seconds with a quarter-mile time of 9.9 send at 141 mph (226 kph). That's not slow, and the 1011-hp Hellcat above is no different.