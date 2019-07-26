Driving any car around New York City is notoriously difficult. That said, Sean from Top Gear Imports New Jersey takes NYC driving to a new level with the Porsche Carrera GT. Youtuber Shmee150 went along for the ride to capture the moment.

“They’re easy to drive,” said Sean who has spent over 30,000 miles in Carrera GT’s. I was as surprised as Shmee was to hear this as Carrera GTs are known to be demanding cars to drive fast; perhaps the same isn’t true about driving them slowly. In the video above, Sean demonstrates the clutch in the car is actually quite forgiving. He notes that small throttle and clutch inputs are just enough to keep the car rolling without stalling.

On their way through the concrete jungle, the pair also drove through the Lincoln tunnel. As you’d expect, Sean let the naturally aspirated V10 scream. We’re unsure if the tunnel route was absolutely required, but it would be borderline criminal not to let the engine clear its throat on video. The noise it produces with the stock exhaust system is fantastic; it’s equal parts mechanical and ravenous.

Following their tunnel shenanigans, the pair come across a Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster. This is hardly surprising though, as they are on their way to a supercar event. However, seeing the two naturally aspirated beasts driving together is simply awesome.

During the video, Shmee also goes through the interior trimmings of the Carrera GT, which didn’t take long. Carbon-fiber everywhere, no proper stereo system, a hidden cd-changer, air-conditioning, and that’s it. Only the bare necessities exist in the cockpit of the Carrera GT.

After arriving at the event, Shmee also goes through the collection of cars present. At the show are a number of G-Classes, a Lamborghini Miura, Ferrari Testarossa, Bugatti Veyron, Porsche 918s, and a 2002 F1 Ferrari. However, the centerpiece of the video, the Carrera GT, was quite a sight, and quite a sound.