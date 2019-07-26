Prices start at $96,950
The 2020 Lotus Evora GT is the brand's new top dog in the United States and Canada. It packs 416 horsepower (310 kilowatts) and 317 pound-feet (430 Newton-meters) of torque from a supercharged, 3.5-liter V6 engine. The potent powertrain lets the svelte coupe reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 188 mph (303 kph). Prices start at $96,950, and Lotus is taking orders for them now.
Gallery: 2020 Lotus Evora GT
The Evora GT wears a new body kit that includes a revised front lip, louvers in the front fenders, carbon fiber ducts behind the rear wheels, and a tweaked diffuser. It rides on forged 19-inch wheels in the front and matching 20-inch units in the back. The interior features extensive use of Alcantara upholstery, but leather is an option.
If you want to slice an extra 49 pounds (22 kilograms) off the Evora GT, there's an optional Carbon Pack for $10,000. It uses the lightweight material of the front access panel, roof, rear deck, bumper, and diffuser surround. A titanium exhaust for $8,000 sheds another 22 pounds (10 kilograms). With all of the available weight-shedding parts, the Evora GT tips the scales at just 3,104 pounds (1,408 kilograms)
In addition, the Evora GT is available either as a two-seater or as a 2+2. Given the Evora's size, the four-person configuration would likely be very tight for the folks in the back.
A six-speed manual gearbox comes standard, but a six-speed automatic transmission is a $2,700 option. With the auto, the engine's torque grows to 332 lb-ft (450 Nm). However, the sprint to 60 mph is slower at 3.9 seconds, and the top speed falls to 174 mph (280 kph).
· Fastest and most powerful road-going Lotus for USA and Canada – top speed 188 mph (303 km/h)
· 0-60 mph in 3.8 seconds and 422 PS
· Weight from only 3,104 lbs (1,408 kg), 71 lbs (32 kg) lighter than the Evora 400
· Available to order now
Relentless in its development of world-class sports cars, Lotus has unveiled the new 2020 Evora GT for North America, replacing the Evora Sport 410 and Evora 400.
Available in both 2 seat and 2+2 configurations, and with manual and automatic transmissions, the Evora GT is the latest in the Evora line and provides more power and torque from an already celebrated sports car.
Employing selected lightweight carbon fibre components as standard, the new Evora GT enjoys a sleek silhouette. However, as with all Lotus sports cars, aerodynamic downforce is also a requirement and this new GT-class coupe generates up to 64 kg of downforce (double that of the Evora 400) making it the new benchmark when compared to similarly priced rivals.
The Evora GT is powered by a specially calibrated and tuned higher-output version of Lotus’ supercharged, 3.5-litre 6-cylinder engine with integrated water-to-air charge cooler, producing 422 PS (416 bhp) at 7000 rpm and 317 lb-ft (430 Nm) of torque from 3500 rpm to give a 0-60 mph time of just 3.8 seconds. The automatic option has 332 lb-ft (450 Nm) and returns a similar acceleration time.
With all the lightweight options fitted, mass is further reduced to 3,104 lbs (1,408 kg). This gives a total weight saving of 71 lbs (32 kg) when compared to the Evora 400.
Lotus Evora GT in more detail
The additional downforce is created by the efficient management of airflow under and over the car. A front lip, mounted beneath the lightweight composite grille mesh grille, reduces undercar airflow, front wheel arch air louvres and sculptured carbon fibre ducts behind each rear wheel vent high pressure air from the wheel arches and a motorsport-derived rear diffuser all contribute to increasing downforce front and rear. Curved lower A-panels smooth airflow along the sides of the car, reducing drag. Cumulatively this elevates the Evora GT to the top ranks of Lotus’ most aerodynamically efficient road cars.
As befitting a high-performance sports cars, carbon fibre plays a considerable role in the car’s construction. Standard carbon composite components include the rear bumper, curved A-panels, rear wheel ducts and sill covers. The optional Carbon Pack includes the front access panel, roof panel, a one-piece louvered tailgate with integrated spoiler and diffuser surround all in carbon fibre contributing to the mass reduction by 49 lbs (22 kg).
This focus on the car’s critical mass delivers its headline power-to-weight ratio of up to 300 PS / tonne (295 bhp / tonne) and the top speed to 188 mph (303 km/h).
Reducing un-sprung mass, ultra-lightweight, fully machined, forged aluminium wheels (19" 8J front and 20" 10.5J rear 10 spoke alloy wheels) are available in either High Power silver or gloss black as standard. The option of upgrading to one inch wider (10.5J) rear wheels is available in diamond cut satin black or red. Stopping power comes courtesy of AP Racing four-piston calipers front and rear with lightweight 2-piece cross-drilled and ventilated brake discs (front 370mm x 32mm, rear 350mm x 32mm).
Making the most of the traction on tap, the Evora GT uses Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres (245/35 ZR19-93Y at the front and 295/30 R20-101Y at the rear) with a sports suspension package of Eibach ultra-light, low-sideload springs and Bilstein sports dampers – all fitted as standard.
Further mass reduction for the Evora GT comes from the optional a titanium exhaust, cutting 10 kg from beyond the car’s rear axle.
In addition to Lotus’ slick, six-speed manual gearbox with a Torsen type limited slip differential (LSD), the Evora GT is also available with an automatic transmission option. Quick shifting through the gears via lightweight aluminium paddles mounted to the steering wheel contributes to a 0-60 mph time of 3.8 seconds.
The new Evora GT features four driver selectable ESP modes – selected via a dashboard switches. ‘Drive’, ‘Sport’, ‘Race’ and ‘Off’. Sport and Race settings increase throttle response, respectively increasing traction slip - allowing the driver a finer degree of control before intervention.
For the interior, the dashboard, door panels, transmission tunnel and centre console are all trimmed in black Alcantara®, complemented by contrast twin colour stitching (bespoke leather is an option). The lightweight magnesium steering wheel is clad in leather and Alcantara®, the instrument binnacle cover is carbon fibre, as are the backs of the Sparco race seats. An integrated 7” touch-screen infotainment system with AppleCarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth® functionality, satellite navigation and reversing camera is also standard.
Every new Lotus Evora GT can be personalised through the increasingly popular Lotus Exclusive programme. Developed by the Lotus Design team to inspire customers, it combines traditional British craftsmanship with the best of modern design, and allows owners to tailor vehicles to their personal taste. Since its introduction last year, roughly a third of all new Lotus cars now undergo some form of customisation.
The new 2020 Lotus Evora GT can be ordered now for the USA and Canada.
Lotus Evora GT – Technical Specification
PERFORMANCE
UNITS
MANUAL
AUTOMATIC
Max power
PS / bhp
422 / 416
422 / 416
Max torque
lb-ft / Nm
317 / 430
332 / 450
0-60 mph
s
3.8
3.9
Max speed
mph / km/h
188 / 303
174 / 280
CO2 emissions
g / mile
441
440
Wet / kerb weight
lbs / kg
3,175 / 1440
3,199 / 1451
Lightest possible weight
lbs / kg
3,104 / 1,408
3,128 / 1,419
Downforce at max speed
lbs / kg
141 / 64
141 / 64
Power-to-weight ratio (lightest possible)
hp / tonne
300 PS / tonne
295 bhp / tonne
297 PS / tonne
293 bhp / tonne
Engine AND Transmission
3.5 litre (3,456 cc) V6, 24-valve, water cooled, all aluminium engine, with Edelbrock supercharger
6-speed manual transmission, with gearbox cooler, coupled to Lotus’ precision shift aluminium mechanism
Lightweight, single-mass, low inertia fly wheel
Torsen Type Limited Slip Differential (manual only)
CHASSIS AND BODY
Anodised, lightweight aluminium, extruded, epoxy bonded and riveted high-stiffness chassis
Lightweight composite panels with louvred exit ducts above wheel arch
Servo assisted, lightweight 2-piece cross-drilled and ventilated brake discs and AP Racing four piston calipers (front 370mm x 32mm, rear 350mm x 32mm)
Unequal length, high lateral stiffness, forged aluminium, double wishbone suspension with Eibach® tubular front and rear anti-roll bars
Sports suspension package: Eibach® ultra-light, low-sideload springs, front and rear, fitted to Bilstein® sports dampers
Lotus tuned hydraulically-assisted, rigidly-mounted, rack and pinion steering system, with 2.86 turns lock-to-lock
Driver selectable ESP modes – Drive / Sport / Race / Off
Active exhaust valve control
Tyre pressure monitoring system
EXTERIOR SPECIFICATION
Composite and glass tailgate with three element rear wing
Lightweight rear aluminium sport diffuser with composite surround
Carbon rear bumper with exposed lower area
Carbon A-panels
Side sills in matt black finish
Mirror caps in gloss black finish
Glass rear quarter panel
AP Racing® brake calipers, red finish with black logo
Michelin® Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres (front 245/35 ZR19-93Y, rear 295/30 ZR20-101Y)
Lotus designed, ultra-lightweight, fully machined, forged aluminium wheels (19" 8J front and 20" 10.5J rear 10 spoke alloy wheels) in gloss black or High Power silver
Powerfold and heated door mirrors
Bi-xenon headlights
LED daytime running lights
Oval exhaust finisher
INTERIOR SPECIFICATION
2+2 and 2+0 seat configuration
Sparco® sports seats with carbon backs, trimmed in black Alcantara® and perforated leather, with red or black Alcantara® stripes and contrast twin stitching
Instrument panel, centre console and door panels trimmed in black Alcantara® with contrast twin stitching in yellow and white or red and white
Carbon fibre instrument binnacle
Steering wheel trimmed in black leather and Alcantara®, with black stitching
Door grab handle in black Alcantara®, gear lever gaiter and hand brake sleeve in black leather
Alcantara® trimmed switch cover
Interior colour pack: centre console panel and door grab handles in black
Instrument panel surround, steering wheel finisher, HVAC panel and door release levers in gunmetal finish
Rear parking sensor
Lightweight aluminium gear knob
Aluminium face level vents and blanking plate surround
Dark grey headlining
Black carpet
Carbon fibre sill covers
Lightweight driver's footrest
Lightweight aluminium pedal pads
Premium infotainment unit (7" screen, including AppleCarPlay & Android Auto, satellite navigation and reversing camera)
DIMENSIONS
Length
4,394 mm
Width
1,972 mm
Height
1,223 mm
Fuel tank capacity
55 litres
COMSUMPTION (mpg) & EMSSIONS
MANUAL
AUTOMATIC
City
16.9
17.4
Highway
25.9
23.9
Combined
20
20
CO2 emissions (combined)
441 g / mile
440 g / mile
OPTIONS: TRANSMISSION AND PERFORMANCE
MSRP
6-speed automatic transmission, with gearbox cooler, ultra-fast changes via steering wheel mounted lightweight aluminium paddles
$ 2,700
Titanium Exhaust
$ 8,000
OptionS: INTERIOR AND TRIM
MSRP
Lotus developed steering wheel trimmed in black Alcantara® with red racing line indicator
$450
Lotus developed steering wheel trimmed in black leather with red racing line indicator
$450
Interior colour pack (body colour)
$750
Bespoke leather interior
$4,500
Bespoke double stitching
$1,000
OptionS: EXTERIOR AND BODY
MSRP
Carbon Pack
Carbon fibre front access panel
Carbon fibre roof panel
Lightweight carbon fibre tailgate with integrated rear spoiler and louvered backlight
Carbon rear bumper with exposed carbon on rear bumper transom
Carbon rear diffuser surround
$10,000
Lotus designed, ultra-lightweight, forged aluminium wheels (19" 8J front and 20" 10.5J rear 10 spoke alloy wheels) in diamond cut satin black
$3,250
Lotus designed, ultra-lightweight, forged aluminium wheels (19" 8J front and 20" 10.5J rear 10 spoke alloy wheels) in red
$2,750
OptionS: COMFORT AND COMMUNICATION
MSRP
Sub-woofer and amplifier
$500
PAINT and Livery OPTIONS
MSRP
Standard paint
NCO
Metallic paint
$3,750
Premium paint
$5,900
Exclusive paint
$8,100
Lower side sill – body colour
$1,100
Lower side sill – bespoke colour
$1,100
Bespoke colour mirror caps
$350
Brake callipers (black or yellow)
$450
MARKET
evora GT Retail prICE
USA
$96,950 MSRP
ENDS