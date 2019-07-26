Hide press release Show press release

26 July 2019

· Fastest and most powerful road-going Lotus for USA and Canada – top speed 188 mph (303 km/h)

· 0-60 mph in 3.8 seconds and 422 PS

· Weight from only 3,104 lbs (1,408 kg), 71 lbs (32 kg) lighter than the Evora 400

· Available to order now

Relentless in its development of world-class sports cars, Lotus has unveiled the new 2020 Evora GT for North America, replacing the Evora Sport 410 and Evora 400.

Available in both 2 seat and 2+2 configurations, and with manual and automatic transmissions, the Evora GT is the latest in the Evora line and provides more power and torque from an already celebrated sports car.

Employing selected lightweight carbon fibre components as standard, the new Evora GT enjoys a sleek silhouette. However, as with all Lotus sports cars, aerodynamic downforce is also a requirement and this new GT-class coupe generates up to 64 kg of downforce (double that of the Evora 400) making it the new benchmark when compared to similarly priced rivals.

The Evora GT is powered by a specially calibrated and tuned higher-output version of Lotus’ supercharged, 3.5-litre 6-cylinder engine with integrated water-to-air charge cooler, producing 422 PS (416 bhp) at 7000 rpm and 317 lb-ft (430 Nm) of torque from 3500 rpm to give a 0-60 mph time of just 3.8 seconds. The automatic option has 332 lb-ft (450 Nm) and returns a similar acceleration time.

With all the lightweight options fitted, mass is further reduced to 3,104 lbs (1,408 kg). This gives a total weight saving of 71 lbs (32 kg) when compared to the Evora 400.

Lotus Evora GT in more detail

The additional downforce is created by the efficient management of airflow under and over the car. A front lip, mounted beneath the lightweight composite grille mesh grille, reduces undercar airflow, front wheel arch air louvres and sculptured carbon fibre ducts behind each rear wheel vent high pressure air from the wheel arches and a motorsport-derived rear diffuser all contribute to increasing downforce front and rear. Curved lower A-panels smooth airflow along the sides of the car, reducing drag. Cumulatively this elevates the Evora GT to the top ranks of Lotus’ most aerodynamically efficient road cars.

As befitting a high-performance sports cars, carbon fibre plays a considerable role in the car’s construction. Standard carbon composite components include the rear bumper, curved A-panels, rear wheel ducts and sill covers. The optional Carbon Pack includes the front access panel, roof panel, a one-piece louvered tailgate with integrated spoiler and diffuser surround all in carbon fibre contributing to the mass reduction by 49 lbs (22 kg).

This focus on the car’s critical mass delivers its headline power-to-weight ratio of up to 300 PS / tonne (295 bhp / tonne) and the top speed to 188 mph (303 km/h).

Reducing un-sprung mass, ultra-lightweight, fully machined, forged aluminium wheels (19" 8J front and 20" 10.5J rear 10 spoke alloy wheels) are available in either High Power silver or gloss black as standard. The option of upgrading to one inch wider (10.5J) rear wheels is available in diamond cut satin black or red. Stopping power comes courtesy of AP Racing four-piston calipers front and rear with lightweight 2-piece cross-drilled and ventilated brake discs (front 370mm x 32mm, rear 350mm x 32mm).

Making the most of the traction on tap, the Evora GT uses Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres (245/35 ZR19-93Y at the front and 295/30 R20-101Y at the rear) with a sports suspension package of Eibach ultra-light, low-sideload springs and Bilstein sports dampers – all fitted as standard.

Further mass reduction for the Evora GT comes from the optional a titanium exhaust, cutting 10 kg from beyond the car’s rear axle.

In addition to Lotus’ slick, six-speed manual gearbox with a Torsen type limited slip differential (LSD), the Evora GT is also available with an automatic transmission option. Quick shifting through the gears via lightweight aluminium paddles mounted to the steering wheel contributes to a 0-60 mph time of 3.8 seconds.

The new Evora GT features four driver selectable ESP modes – selected via a dashboard switches. ‘Drive’, ‘Sport’, ‘Race’ and ‘Off’. Sport and Race settings increase throttle response, respectively increasing traction slip - allowing the driver a finer degree of control before intervention.

For the interior, the dashboard, door panels, transmission tunnel and centre console are all trimmed in black Alcantara®, complemented by contrast twin colour stitching (bespoke leather is an option). The lightweight magnesium steering wheel is clad in leather and Alcantara®, the instrument binnacle cover is carbon fibre, as are the backs of the Sparco race seats. An integrated 7” touch-screen infotainment system with AppleCarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth® functionality, satellite navigation and reversing camera is also standard.

Every new Lotus Evora GT can be personalised through the increasingly popular Lotus Exclusive programme. Developed by the Lotus Design team to inspire customers, it combines traditional British craftsmanship with the best of modern design, and allows owners to tailor vehicles to their personal taste. Since its introduction last year, roughly a third of all new Lotus cars now undergo some form of customisation.

The new 2020 Lotus Evora GT can be ordered now for the USA and Canada.





Lotus Evora GT – Technical Specification

PERFORMANCE

UNITS

MANUAL

AUTOMATIC

Max power

PS / bhp

422 / 416

422 / 416

Max torque

lb-ft / Nm

317 / 430

332 / 450

0-60 mph

s

3.8

3.9

Max speed

mph / km/h

188 / 303

174 / 280

CO2 emissions

g / mile

441

440

Wet / kerb weight

lbs / kg

3,175 / 1440

3,199 / 1451

Lightest possible weight

lbs / kg

3,104 / 1,408

3,128 / 1,419

Downforce at max speed

lbs / kg

141 / 64

141 / 64

Power-to-weight ratio (lightest possible)

hp / tonne

300 PS / tonne

295 bhp / tonne

297 PS / tonne

293 bhp / tonne



Engine AND Transmission

3.5 litre (3,456 cc) V6, 24-valve, water cooled, all aluminium engine, with Edelbrock supercharger

6-speed manual transmission, with gearbox cooler, coupled to Lotus’ precision shift aluminium mechanism

Lightweight, single-mass, low inertia fly wheel

Torsen Type Limited Slip Differential (manual only)



CHASSIS AND BODY

Anodised, lightweight aluminium, extruded, epoxy bonded and riveted high-stiffness chassis

Lightweight composite panels with louvred exit ducts above wheel arch

Servo assisted, lightweight 2-piece cross-drilled and ventilated brake discs and AP Racing four piston calipers (front 370mm x 32mm, rear 350mm x 32mm)

Unequal length, high lateral stiffness, forged aluminium, double wishbone suspension with Eibach® tubular front and rear anti-roll bars

Sports suspension package: Eibach® ultra-light, low-sideload springs, front and rear, fitted to Bilstein® sports dampers

Lotus tuned hydraulically-assisted, rigidly-mounted, rack and pinion steering system, with 2.86 turns lock-to-lock

Driver selectable ESP modes – Drive / Sport / Race / Off

Active exhaust valve control

Tyre pressure monitoring system



EXTERIOR SPECIFICATION

Composite and glass tailgate with three element rear wing

Lightweight rear aluminium sport diffuser with composite surround

Carbon rear bumper with exposed lower area

Carbon A-panels

Side sills in matt black finish

Mirror caps in gloss black finish

Glass rear quarter panel

AP Racing® brake calipers, red finish with black logo

Michelin® Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres (front 245/35 ZR19-93Y, rear 295/30 ZR20-101Y)

Lotus designed, ultra-lightweight, fully machined, forged aluminium wheels (19" 8J front and 20" 10.5J rear 10 spoke alloy wheels) in gloss black or High Power silver

Powerfold and heated door mirrors

Bi-xenon headlights

LED daytime running lights

Oval exhaust finisher



INTERIOR SPECIFICATION

2+2 and 2+0 seat configuration

Sparco® sports seats with carbon backs, trimmed in black Alcantara® and perforated leather, with red or black Alcantara® stripes and contrast twin stitching

Instrument panel, centre console and door panels trimmed in black Alcantara® with contrast twin stitching in yellow and white or red and white

Carbon fibre instrument binnacle

Steering wheel trimmed in black leather and Alcantara®, with black stitching

Door grab handle in black Alcantara®, gear lever gaiter and hand brake sleeve in black leather

Alcantara® trimmed switch cover

Interior colour pack: centre console panel and door grab handles in black

Instrument panel surround, steering wheel finisher, HVAC panel and door release levers in gunmetal finish

Rear parking sensor

Lightweight aluminium gear knob

Aluminium face level vents and blanking plate surround

Dark grey headlining

Black carpet

Carbon fibre sill covers

Lightweight driver's footrest

Lightweight aluminium pedal pads

Premium infotainment unit (7" screen, including AppleCarPlay & Android Auto, satellite navigation and reversing camera)





DIMENSIONS



Length

4,394 mm

Width

1,972 mm

Height

1,223 mm

Fuel tank capacity

55 litres



COMSUMPTION (mpg) & EMSSIONS

MANUAL

AUTOMATIC

City

16.9

17.4

Highway

25.9

23.9

Combined

20

20

CO2 emissions (combined)

441 g / mile

440 g / mile



OPTIONS: TRANSMISSION AND PERFORMANCE

MSRP

6-speed automatic transmission, with gearbox cooler, ultra-fast changes via steering wheel mounted lightweight aluminium paddles

$ 2,700

Titanium Exhaust

$ 8,000



OptionS: INTERIOR AND TRIM

MSRP

Lotus developed steering wheel trimmed in black Alcantara® with red racing line indicator

$450

Lotus developed steering wheel trimmed in black leather with red racing line indicator

$450

Interior colour pack (body colour)

$750

Bespoke leather interior

$4,500

Bespoke double stitching

$1,000



OptionS: EXTERIOR AND BODY

MSRP

Carbon Pack

Carbon fibre front access panel

Carbon fibre roof panel

Lightweight carbon fibre tailgate with integrated rear spoiler and louvered backlight

Carbon rear bumper with exposed carbon on rear bumper transom

Carbon rear diffuser surround

$10,000

Lotus designed, ultra-lightweight, forged aluminium wheels (19" 8J front and 20" 10.5J rear 10 spoke alloy wheels) in diamond cut satin black

$3,250

Lotus designed, ultra-lightweight, forged aluminium wheels (19" 8J front and 20" 10.5J rear 10 spoke alloy wheels) in red

$2,750



OptionS: COMFORT AND COMMUNICATION

MSRP

Sub-woofer and amplifier

$500



PAINT and Livery OPTIONS

MSRP

Standard paint

NCO

Metallic paint

$3,750

Premium paint

$5,900

Exclusive paint

$8,100

Lower side sill – body colour

$1,100

Lower side sill – bespoke colour

$1,100

Bespoke colour mirror caps

$350

Brake callipers (black or yellow)

$450



MARKET

evora GT Retail prICE

USA

$96,950 MSRP



ENDS