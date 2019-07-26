It didn’t take General Motors long to usher the new 2020 Chevy Corvette out into the world. While the unveiling happened a smidge over a week ago, it feels like the world is drowning in C8 Corvette news. People are spotting the car out and about, and even GM is parading it around like a proud parent – as it should. The 2020 Corvette has now appeared at the GM Tech Center Show, and it drew quite the crowd.

The Corvette, in bright Torch Red that is one of several available exterior colors, weaved its way through a photo-snapping crowd of onlookers before parking. While we don’t get to see much of the exterior, the video does provide an excellent look inside – steering wheel, center console, and the now-famous row of HVAC buttons. The C7 Corvette tremendously upped the car’s interior game, and the C8 looks no different.

For as much as we’ve seen and written about the new Corvette, there’s still a lot we don’t know. The car’s actual start price is one mystery even though the automaker says it’ll start under $60,000. How much under, though? Will dealerships stock the basement-bargain model? Another secret is how much the Z51 Performance Package costs, which is a necessity to get the maximum amount of available power – 495 horsepower (369 kilowatts) and 470 pound-feet (637 Newton-meters) of torque.

There are also things Chevrolet doesn’t even know, like the car’s top speed. Either way, there is still a lot to come from Chevy about the C8 Corvette. This is just the entry-level model, and we can expect even hotter versions are coming down the pipeline. Does that mean hybrid and electric versions are in development? Possibly. GM has said it’s able to price the entry-level C8 Corvette under $60,000 because there will be a portfolio of Corvette models that will help distribute the program’s cost. That tells us we're far from done with the new Corvette.