The hybrid could return with the next-gen model.
Nissan is working on an all-new generation Rogue but we’ll have to wait at least one more year to see it at dealerships. For the 2020 model year, the Japanese manufacturer will make do with the current version of the SUV, which won’t be available as a hybrid anymore. Slow sales of the electrified Rogue are to blame for its demise, according to a spokesman for the company.
Yesterday, Nissan released the pricing details for the 2020 Rogue (see the press release section at the bottom) and Autoblog discovered the hybrid variant was missing from the sheet. The publication contacted Nissan for clarification and spokesperson Kevin Raftery confirmed the Rogue Hybrid is dead for 2020.
“Nissan will not offer the Rogue Hybrid for model year 2020. We will continue to focus efforts on the best-selling Rogue and new 2020 Rogue Sport.”
While not providing exact sales numbers, Raftery explained sales of the hybrid SUV were just “a small part of the overall sales mix for Rogue.” For the 2019 model year, the base Rogue Hybrid SV starts at $28,595, while the range-topping SL trim comes in at $33,885. That’s roughly $2,800 more than a non-hybrid Rogue for the base trim.
That’s not a really huge figure but EPA numbers show you’ll have to drive the Rogue Hybrid for 14 years before you break even on gas savings. According to the agency, the electrified version of the SUV returns five mpg better than the regular model, which should save you about $200 a year in fuel costs.
The 2019 Rogue Hybrid has an electrified 2.0-liter powertrain producing a system total of 176 hp (131 kW). You’ll still be able to order the model but for a limited period of time while there’s inventory left. The hybrid could return when the next-generation Rogue debuts but nothing is confirmed at the moment.
- Nissan's best-selling vehicle in the U.S. has a starting MSRP1 of $25,200 (Rogue S FWD)
- Offers advanced Nissan Intelligent Mobility technology, including ProPILOT Assist1 and Nissan Safety Shield 360
- Available in three well-equipped models – S, SV and SL – each offered in front-wheel or Intelligent All-Wheel Drive
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Nissan today announced U.S. pricing for the 2020 Rogue, which is on sale now at Nissan dealers nationwide. The 2020 Rogue is available in three well-equipped grade levels, S, SV and SL, each offering a highly desirable combination of compact overall size and ample interior roominess.
Rogue, Nissan's top-selling model, features a full array of Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies – starting with the advanced ProPILOT Assist2. ProPILOT Assist is standard on Rogue SL and available on SV models.
Rogue SV and SL grades also come equipped with standard Nissan Safety Shield 360, which includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Automatic Braking, Lane Departure Warning, radar-based Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and High Beam Assist.
Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Prices (MSRP)1 for the 2020 Nissan Rogue:
|Rogue S FWD
|
$25,200 USD
|
Rogue SV FWD
|
$26,620 USD
|
Rogue SL FWD
|
$31,590 USD
|
Rogue S AWD
|
$26,550 USD
|
Rogue SV AWD
|
$27,970 USD
|
Rogue SL AWD
|
$32,940 USD
Destination and Handling $1,045.
About the 2020 Nissan Rogue
Rogue exterior highlights include body-color heated outside mirrors with available integrated turn signals, a rear spoiler, privacy glass and roof rails. Rogue's available power panoramic moonroof offers a wide view of the outside world through its extended length. The Nissan signature "V-Motion" grille and headlights with LED signature Daytime Running Lights add to Rogue's robust, dynamic presence. A convenient Motion-Activated Liftgate is standard on SV and SL grades. Aggressive 17-inch, 18-inch or 19-inch aluminum alloy wheels are also available.
Inside, Rogue offers a premium look and feel throughout. Among the interior features are a D-shaped steering wheel and leather-booted sport-mode shifter, available heated steering wheel, memory for driver's seat and mirror settings, and Remote Engine Start3. Every 2020 Rogue features NissanConnect® featuring Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, with a 7.0-inch color touch-screen display. NissanConnect with Navigation is optionally available on Rogue SV, while Rogue SL models offer standard NissanConnect with Navigation and Services powered by SiriusXM® (SiriusXM® subscription required, sold separately).
The 2020 Rogue also offers exceptional passenger and cargo flexibility with its innovative Divide-N-Hide® Cargo System. The standard Rear Door Alert (RDA)4 system can help remind customers of items that may be forgotten in the rear seat – valuables, dry cleaning, groceries and more. RDA is designed to be simple, unobtrusive and can be easily turned on or off as needed.
All 2020 Rogue models are equipped with a responsive 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine rated at 170 horsepower and 175 lb-ft or torque. The engine is matched with an advanced Xtronic transmission with standard Sport Mode and Eco switches. Fuel economy5 is rated at 26 mpg city, 33 mpg highway and 29 mpg combined for front-wheel drive models. Rogue AWD models are rated at 25 mpg city, 32 mpg highway and 27 mpg combined5.