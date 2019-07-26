Nissan is working on an all-new generation Rogue but we’ll have to wait at least one more year to see it at dealerships. For the 2020 model year, the Japanese manufacturer will make do with the current version of the SUV, which won’t be available as a hybrid anymore. Slow sales of the electrified Rogue are to blame for its demise, according to a spokesman for the company.

Yesterday, Nissan released the pricing details for the 2020 Rogue (see the press release section at the bottom) and Autoblog discovered the hybrid variant was missing from the sheet. The publication contacted Nissan for clarification and spokesperson Kevin Raftery confirmed the Rogue Hybrid is dead for 2020.

“Nissan will not offer the Rogue Hybrid for model year 2020. We will continue to focus efforts on the best-selling Rogue and new 2020 Rogue Sport.”

While not providing exact sales numbers, Raftery explained sales of the hybrid SUV were just “a small part of the overall sales mix for Rogue.” For the 2019 model year, the base Rogue Hybrid SV starts at $28,595, while the range-topping SL trim comes in at $33,885. That’s roughly $2,800 more than a non-hybrid Rogue for the base trim.

That’s not a really huge figure but EPA numbers show you’ll have to drive the Rogue Hybrid for 14 years before you break even on gas savings. According to the agency, the electrified version of the SUV returns five mpg better than the regular model, which should save you about $200 a year in fuel costs.

The 2019 Rogue Hybrid has an electrified 2.0-liter powertrain producing a system total of 176 hp (131 kW). You’ll still be able to order the model but for a limited period of time while there’s inventory left. The hybrid could return when the next-generation Rogue debuts but nothing is confirmed at the moment.