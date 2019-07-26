The North American version of the sports sedan has a gasoline engine as opposed to Europe's diesel.
Following its introduction in the first half of April, the 2020 Audi S6 Sedan finally has a price tag in the United States. You can get behind the wheel of the performance sedan from $74,895 if we take into account the mandatory $995 destination charges. How does it stack up against its German rivals? It’s cheaper than the $77,645 BMW M550i xDrive but more expensive than the $73,545 Mercedes-AMG E53.
The differences in terms of pricing are reflected in the amount of horsepower you get, with the cheapest of the trio having to make do with “only” 429 AMG horses, followed by the newcomer from Ingolstadt with 444 hp, and the Bimmer with 523 hp. Unlike the Euro-spec S6 and its controversial TDI engine, the North American version uses the same twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 you’ll find in many other S models offered by Audi. It produces an ample 443 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque to give the sports sedan a sprint to 60 mph (96 kph) in 4.4 seconds.
Gallery: 2020 Audi S6 Sedan, Avant TDI
Turbo lag shouldn’t be an issue at all since the six-cylinder engine boasts an electric compressor powered by the mild-hybrid 48V system to offer an almost instant throttle response. The eight-speed automatic transmission has been tweaked to make the most out of the V6’s low-end torque, while the rear-biased Quattro all-wheel-drive system comes with active torque distribution for maximum traction.
In normal conditions, 60% of the engine’s torque is channeled to the rear wheels and the remaining 40% to the front axle, but in certain scenarios, the wheels at the front can get up 70% of the available torque or the rear ones can receive as much as 85%. At an additional cost, you can make the 2020 Audi S6 Sedan even more agile by getting the sport differential for better handling granted by the system’s ability to split torque between each rear wheel or send nearly all torque to just one wheel.
Dig deeper into your pockets and Audi Sport will be more than happy to throw in the optional S sport package encompassing goodies such as all-wheel steering, a sport exhaust, and red brake calipers. You can combine this pack with a sport suspension that also has a comfortable mode for when you just want to relax.
The aforementioned $74,895 starting price is for the base Premium Plus trim and rises to $78,795 (including destination charges) for the better-equipped Prestige model.
All-new 2020 Audi S6 sports sedan delivers performance and everyday usability
- Striking design with S model enhancements give the S6 a more dynamic presence on the road
- New twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 TFSI engine delivers 444 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque
- New electric turbo powered by the 48V Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle system, helps S6 balances efficiency and high levels of performance
HERNDON, Va., July 25, 2019 – With the latest in innovative technologies including benchmark infotainment, combined with a dynamic driving experience thanks to a new twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 engine, as well as an S model interior and exterior design elements, the all-new 2020 S6 delivers everything customers expect from a true luxury sports sedan.
Powertrain and performance
- The S6 features a new 2.9-liter TFSI® V6 engine, developed specifically to produce a wider range of torque when combined with an electric compressor powered by the 48V MHEV system. Using this set up, the S6 is able to achieve 444 horsepower, 443 lb-ft of torque and can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds.
- With a response time under 250 milliseconds, and a maximum speed of 70,000 rpm, the first-ever electric power compressor offered by Audi in the U.S. pre-empts turbo lag, enabling immediate responsiveness and powerful acceleration in any driving situation.
- New for 2020, the S6 is standard equipped with an eight-speed Tiptronic® automatic transmission that is well-suited for the low-end torque of the V6 engine, making it possible for the engine to consistently run near its ideal engine speed.
- The S6 is equipped with standard quattro® all-wheel drive offering high-precision handling through active torque distribution to both axles. In regular driving situations, the system delivers 60 percent of the torque to the rear axle and 40 percent to the front. However, when needed, power can be redirected to the opposite axle, with up to 70 percent of torque to the front or up to 85 percent to the rear axle. Wheel-selective torque control can help enhance sporty handling by ensuring additional traction across each axle through individual-wheel braking application.
- The available quattro® sport differential offers a more dynamic driving experience and enhances cornering agility by actively splitting torque between each of the rear wheels, with the ability to direct nearly all torque to one wheel.
- The available S sport package adds dynamic all-wheel steering, which can provide increased handling and stability at all speeds, sport exhaust, and red brake calipers.
- The available sport suspensions with adaptive dampers can be combined with the S sport package, and is the most dynamic iteration of the S6, enabling the driver to choose between a sporty or comfortable ride depending on the drive select setting.
Exterior and interior design
- The exterior of the S6 is differentiated by its sporty design elements including S-model bumpers, platinum double-slat Singleframe® grille and aluminum exterior side mirrors.
- The alu-optic front splitter creates a feeling of width at the front of the vehicle, connecting the two lower air inlets. At the rear, the S6 features four S-specific tailpipes and a rear diffuser inlay in black chrome matte.
- The S6 comes standard equipped with 20-inch, 5-arm design wheels with summer performance tires or available 21-inch, 5-twin-spoke V-design wheels with summer performance tires.
- On the interior, the S6 features a heated, 3-spoke multifunction heated steering wheel with S emblem, Valcona leather S sport seats with diamond stitch and stainless steel doorsills with an illuminated S logo.
- An available black optic package adds a black exterior kit with black exterior mirror housings and 21-inch 5-V-spoke star wheels in anthracite with summer tires.
Additional product highlights
- The S6, while offering outstanding performance, also integrates benchmark technologies from the A6 including an available full-color head-up display, standard MMI Navigation with MMI touch response® system (10.1-inch upper, 8.6-inch lower), Audi smartphone interface that provides Apple CarPlay® and Google™ Android Auto integration for compatible devices and available Bang & Olufsen 3D Advanced Sound System.
- Also standard in the S6 is the Audi virtual cockpit, which helps to enhance the infotainment and navigating experience through the large Google Earth™ imager or 3D city maps (requires Audi connect PRIME subscription) supported with 4G LTE (where available).
- A full suite of standard and available driver assistance features, including adaptive cruise assist with traffic jam and turn assist and, Audi side assist with rear cross-traffic assist and vehicle exit warning, can help drivers navigate the road and traffic with increased confidence.
MSRP Pricing Detail:
Model year 2020 S6 starting manufacturer suggested retail prices:
|
MODEL
|
PREMIUM PLUS
|
PRESTIGE
|
2020 Audi S6
|
$73,900
|
$77,800
*Starting MSRP of $73,900 for a 2020 Audi S6 2.9 V6 TFSI quattro® with automatic transmission. Price excludes destination charge ($995), taxes, title, other options and dealer charges. Dealer sets actual price.