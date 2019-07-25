The internet, for all its instant knowledge and endless entertainment, has taught us two things. One: Kittens are insanely cute. And two: There are some seriously talented car artists out there. We happened upon one on Instagram with the username dm_jon. The name associated with the account is Jon Pumfrey, and we are straight-up addicted to his crazy automotive mashups. Be warned – once you start scrolling his 2000-plus images you might find it hard to stop.

We have mad respect for the talent required to make these mashups, but honestly, the real enjoyment for us is simply trying to figure out which cars are getting mashed. Many are labeled, like this current-generation Ford Mustang mixed with an S13 Nissan Silvia, or the classic Camaro / R34 Skyline paring further down.

Others are, well, a bit of a mystery. We know there's an FD Mazda RX-7 in the photo below, but do we see a bit of 1970's Nissan Skyline up front? We're inclined to say yes, given the extensive collection of Nissan photos in this Instagram collection.

We're totally not exaggerating about that Nissan claim either. Many of the renderings mix Nissan DNA with something else, though if we're honest, the Fox Body R32 is actually pretty cool.

It's not entirely a Nissan show, however. Here's the ultimate rally car mashup – a Subaru WRX STi and a Mitsubishi Evo. Or if that doesn't tickle your funny bone, perhaps you'd prefer your Evo mixed with a Toyota 86?

See what we mean? Once you start down this journey, it's pretty much a rabbit hole going from rendering to rendering. We'll assume dm_jon has a particular affinity for the Nissan S15 Silvia, especially since one of his posts is a picture of an actual Silva that he apparently used to own.

It's okay though. Some of these mashups are just plain weird, while others are downright delightful. Who knew Nissan designs could blend into so many iconic rides?