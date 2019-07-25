There's a lot to like about the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette – performance, styling, and price stand out most notably. But we aren't in love with Chevy's limited factory wheel options; the Trident Spoke pattern looks too busy, and the standard Open Spoke isn't exciting enough. Honestly, neither do the otherwise angular lines of the C8 justice.

But rendering artists have already fitted the C8 Corvette with aftermarket wheel options that look much better. The ones pictured here come courtesy of Miami-based wheel specialists Vossen. The shop digitally furnished a few of its signature wheel options, in multiple colors, atop the Corvette. Each one gives Chevy's new sports car the more distinctive look it deserves.

From the 10-spoke Vossen Vossen HC-2 wheels in silver to the more-outrageous Vossen S17-01s in matte black, there's no shortage of aftermarket options to choose from here. Vossen even went so far as to give the C8's exterior a factory Arctic White finish to make some of the wheel choices stand out.

But other artists have worked their magic on the new Corvette, too. Instagram user, Abimelec Design – who created the fantastic mid-engined Viper concept – added his own unique wheel treatment to the C8. One set, inspired by the iconic C4 Grand Sport, goes for the classic look, while the second option features a more traditional six-spoke setup.

Questionable factory wheel options or not, there's no denying that the C8 Corvette has a lot of promise. Powered by a 6.2-liter V8, the base 2020 Corvette makes 495 horsepower (369 kilowatts) and 470 pound-feet (637 Newton-meters) of torque with the optional performance exhaust), allowing for a 60 mile-per-hour (96 kilometers per hour) sprint of under 3.5 seconds. And all that performance is available for less than $60,000… which leaves room for wheels like the ones pictured here.