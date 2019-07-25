Diesel engines are back in the half-ton pickup truck arena, and it appears Chevy has sauntered into the ring looking for absolute victory. Numbers are essential for truck owners – horsepower, torque, and towing and payload capacities are just a few of the important numerals. With diesel engines back, there's another number of growing importance – fuel economy. Diesel engines often offer excellent torque ratings paired with solid fuel economy, and the 2020 Chevy Silverado 1500 diesel is no different.

According to a new report from Automotive News, the diesel-powered pickup truck will return 23 miles per gallon city and 33 mpg highway for a combined rating of 27 mpg. The publication calls these EPA-certified fuel economy ratings even though the agency has yet to publish the 2020 Silverado's full fuel economy guide. The rating far exceeds the diesel engines of the 2019 Ford F-150 and 2019 Ram 1500, which return up to 30 mpg and 27 mpg highway, respectively.

Chevy's 3.0-liter Duramax turbocharged inline six-cylinder makes 277 horsepower (206 kilowatts) and 460 pound-feet (623 Newton-meters) of torque besting the ram by 40 lb-ft and the F-150 by 20 lb-ft. The engine pairs with GM's 10-speed automatic gearbox. Chevrolet says the Silverado 1500 diesel is capable of towing 9,300 pounds with a 1,870-pound payload capacity for the bed.

According to Tim Herrick, Silverado's executive chief engineer, who spoke with the publication, the truck has a driving range of more than 600 miles. Those wanting the Silverado's new Duramax diesel will have to opt for an LTZ or High Country trim and add $2,495 to the price tag for the option. The engine is also available in the Silverado 1500 LT and RST for $3,890. Sales begin this fall. Watch for both Ford and Ram to strike back.