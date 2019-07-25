The Cadillac XT5 undergoes a light refresh for the 2020 model year. As previewed by the Chinese-market model, the updated XT5 boasts a new grille design and revised front and rear fascias that bring the model’s looks closer to those of the smaller XT4 and larger XT6 crossovers.

Gallery: 2020 Cadillac XT5

16 Photos

Bigger changes, however, live below the XT5’s sheet metal. Notably, the model welcomes a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four as its entry-level engine. Limited to the Luxury and Premium Luxury trims, the forced-induction engine produces 237 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, which it channels to the drive wheels by way of a nine-speed automatic transmission. Specific to the 2.0-liter-equipped XT5 is an electrically assisted power braking system that features an electric motor in place of the typical, vacuum-based booster.

Those in search of more grunt can opt for a 3.6-liter V6 engine with 310 horses and 271 pound-feet of torque in the Premium Luxury model. The V6 mates to a nine-speed automatic transmission, and comes standard on the more dynamic Sport model, which includes distinct exterior kit, 20-inch wheels and tires (other trims feature standard 18s), an all-wheel-drive system that can actively shift power between the left and right rear wheels, model-specific transmission calibrations, and a quicker steering ratio (15.1:1 instead of 16.1:1).

Inside, Cadillac adds its latest infotainment setup that includes an 8.0-inch touchscreen and a console-mounted rotary controller, as well as a revised gauge cluster, a reworked center console, and a dedicated switch for disabling the automatic start/stop function. Additionally, Cadillac fits the XT5 with a number of newly standard comfort, convenience, and safety features, including heated front seats, LED headlights, automatic high-beam headlights, lane-keep assist, lane-departure warning, forward collision warning, automatic front braking with pedestrian detection, and the brand’s safety alert driver’s seat, which buzzes to notify the driver of safety concerns.

Alas, the extra kit comes at a cost, and the 2020 Cadillac XT5’s starting sum of $45,090, including destination, is $2,400 more than the 2019 model’s base price. Look for the 2020 Cadillac XT5 to go on sale at the end of the summer.

Source: Cadillac