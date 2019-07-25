Multiple users on the Corvette Forum are reporting that dealers are telling them that pricing for the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette arrives on August 15, or at least at some point in the middle of that month. For now, the Bowtie only confirms that the 'Vette starts at less than $60,000.

Many Corvette Forum members are already putting down refundable deposits to reserve a 2020 Corvette without even knowing the vehicle's price. The folks there want to be sure that they're among the first consumers to get behind the wheel of the new 'Vette.

If you're planning to purchase a 2020 Corvette, then there are a lot of options to pick from. Chevy offers a variety of pieces of exterior trim, many exterior colors, several wheels designs, multiple upholstery shades, and much more. There's also the Z51 Package that adds quite a few go-fast goodies, including bigger brakes, improved cooling, an electronic limited-slip differential, larger rear spoiler, and a performance exhaust that boosts the 6.2-liter V8 to 495 horsepower (369 kilowatts). For $5,000, customers can even customize the last five digits of the Vehicle Identification Number to select a series of digits that are important to them.

All 2020 Corvettes come with the 6.2-liter LT2 V8 and an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The standard coupe has a removable roof panel for open-air driving. In addition, Chevy is clear that a true convertible with a folding roof is on the way, too. The lack of information indicates that the droptop isn't coming at the same time as the hardtop.