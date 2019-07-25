The Jaguar XE SV Project 8 is the holder of a number of lap records all over the world, and now it's claimed another... from itself.

That's right, Jaguar's super mad saloon has beaten its own four-door saloon lap record at the Nürburgring Nordschleife by lapping the 12.8-mile track in 7 minutes and 18.361 seconds – 2.9 seconds quicker than before.

For the run, the car was equipped with a production-specification two-seat Track Pack, the car’s height-adjustable twin-spring coil-over suspension was set in "track" ride height. The adjustable front splitter and carbon fiber rear aerodynamic wing positioned for maximum downforce and stability. What's more, a set of new off-the-shelf ultra-high performance Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires was also fitted to the car.

"The original Nürburgring time set by Jaguar XE SV Project 8 demonstrated the extreme performance envelope of the world’s fastest production sedan, but the SV team is driven by a motorsport mentality and we knew Project 8 could go even faster," said Jamal Hameedi, Engineering Director for Jaguar Special Vehicle Operations. "This new official record time is a fitting reward for everyone who has played a part in pushing the boundaries for our customers with Project 8."

The Project 8 was developed by Jaguar Land Rover's Special Vehicles operations division, and while it is based on the standard XE's lightweight aluminum-intensive monocoque, it is anything but normal. Just 300 will be made, all hand-built at JLR's SV Technical Centre in Coventry, and have especially been modified to accommodate Jaguar's 5.0-liter V8 engine and a bespoke rear differential.

It is the quickest, most powerful road-legal car ever made by Jaguar. Powered by a fire-breathing 592-hp supercharged V8, it can launch from 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) in a supercar-like 3.3 sec and go on to a (limited) top speed of 200 mph (322 kph).