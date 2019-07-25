We’ve known for a while about Ford’s decision to rule out the Bronco in right-hand-drive countries, but it looks like additional markets won’t be getting the resurrected SUV – at least not at first. In a document elaborated for the Blue Oval’s second quarter earnings, an interesting slideshow reveals a product roadmap until the end of 2020. In addition, we get to find out where these new products are going to be sold.

As far as the much-awaited Bronco is concerned, it looks like it will be launched only in North America and the Middle East & Africa regions. The green leaf is missing, which means customers won’t be able to order one with an electrified powertrain. That being said, a report from May indicates there is going to be a hybrid Bronco, so perhaps it will arrive in 2021 or later.

When it comes to the “Small, Rugged Off-Road Utility,” it is generally believed this will be the “baby Bronco.” Ford has been talking about an off-road version of the new Escape (Kuga in Europe), and chances are we’re dealing with the same vehicle. As per the slideshow from the 2Q Earnings Review document, the model will be launched in North and South America. It’s also missing the green leaf, so no hybrid variant at first.

For what it’s worth, when Ford of Europe announced plans to overhaul its business by axing slow-selling models (C-Max, Grand C-Max, Ka+) while adding new nameplates, there was no mentioning of the Bronco. The Mustang-esque electric SUV is coming to Europe and we can see it in this slideshow, much like the Explorer PHEV.

Motor1.com has reached out to Ford of Europe to find out if the Bronco and/or the smaller crossover are eventually going to be offered on the Old Continent. We will update this post once we hear back.