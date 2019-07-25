Known as the Montero Sport or Shogun Sport in some markets, the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport in its third iteration has been around since August 2015, so the timing seems just about right for a mid-cycle refresh. The midsize SUV already had a bold design with an imposing front fascia, but the facelift kicks things up a notch by applying the updated corporate design dubbed “Dynamic Shield” we’ve seen on the Eclipse Cross. You’ll find just about the same front fascia on the L200 / Triton pickup truck upon which the Pajero Sport is based.

Stepping inside the cabin, Mitsu has installed an 8-inch digital instrument cluster and an updated touchscreen of the same size for the infotainment system. The Pajero Sport feels a bit more upscale than before thanks to more soft-padded surfaces throughout the interior, while rear passengers now have access to their own AC power outlet next to the USB port. A power tailgate with hands-free feature is also available, as is the possibility to access some of the SUV’s controls and info through a smartphone.

41 Photos

With the refresh, Mitsubishi is boosting the Pajero Sport’s array of safety features by adding Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert systems. Go for the 4WD model and your SUV is going to come with a redesigned switch providing access to the off-road mode. Rounding off the changes on the inside is the updated storage tray accessible from both sides along with a revised lower console.

As it’s the case with the pre-facelift model, the 2020 Pajero Sport uses a turbodiesel 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine shared with the Triton. It’s good for 178 horsepower (133 kilowatts) and 430 Newton-meters (317 pound-feet) of torque channeled to the road via an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Mitsubishi has already kicked off sales of the updated Pajero Sport in Thailand where the midsize SUV is being built at the factory in Laem Chabang.