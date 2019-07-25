The midsize SUV wears the new corporate front fascia also seen on the smaller Eclipse Cross.
Known as the Montero Sport or Shogun Sport in some markets, the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport in its third iteration has been around since August 2015, so the timing seems just about right for a mid-cycle refresh. The midsize SUV already had a bold design with an imposing front fascia, but the facelift kicks things up a notch by applying the updated corporate design dubbed “Dynamic Shield” we’ve seen on the Eclipse Cross. You’ll find just about the same front fascia on the L200 / Triton pickup truck upon which the Pajero Sport is based.
Stepping inside the cabin, Mitsu has installed an 8-inch digital instrument cluster and an updated touchscreen of the same size for the infotainment system. The Pajero Sport feels a bit more upscale than before thanks to more soft-padded surfaces throughout the interior, while rear passengers now have access to their own AC power outlet next to the USB port. A power tailgate with hands-free feature is also available, as is the possibility to access some of the SUV’s controls and info through a smartphone.
With the refresh, Mitsubishi is boosting the Pajero Sport’s array of safety features by adding Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert systems. Go for the 4WD model and your SUV is going to come with a redesigned switch providing access to the off-road mode. Rounding off the changes on the inside is the updated storage tray accessible from both sides along with a revised lower console.
As it’s the case with the pre-facelift model, the 2020 Pajero Sport uses a turbodiesel 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine shared with the Triton. It’s good for 178 horsepower (133 kilowatts) and 430 Newton-meters (317 pound-feet) of torque channeled to the road via an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
Mitsubishi has already kicked off sales of the updated Pajero Sport in Thailand where the midsize SUV is being built at the factory in Laem Chabang.
- Easy-to-read 8 inch color LCD meter, and 8 inch Smartphone-Link Display Audio (SDA).
- Power Tailgate (safety mechanism included) with a new hands-free feature.
- MITSUBISHI Remote Control offers a number of functions that facilitate ease of access. It will send notification to the driver's smartphone to lock the doors via the app when the driver leaves the vehicle with the doors unlocked. The Power Tailgate can be opened or closed by smartphone. In addition, the tailgate reservation system can be preset by smartphone anywhere, which enables the driver to open or close the tailgate automatically when he/she approaches or leaves the vehicle. The keyless operation system is effective between the vehicle and within Bluetooth* operating range.
- Refreshed floor console and soft padded interior door handles enhance the overall interior look with quality and comfort.
- Storage tray that sits under the floor console can be accessible from left and right sides. New AC power outlet added on the existing USB plug at the console rear panel improves usability for all passengers.
- The 2.4L MIVEC turbo diesel and an 8-speed automatic transmission delivers excellent environmental and smooth performance.
- Enhanced safety features with the addition of Lane Change Assist (LCA) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) functions.
- The new PAJERO SPORT retains the Super-Select 4WD-II system that delivers optimal traction for all surfaces and confidence-inspiring handling characteristics. The off-road mode with a newly designed switch on 4WD models elevates all-terrain performance and self-extraction capability through the integrated control of engine output, transmission settings and brake power.