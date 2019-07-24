Production of the long-lived Dodge Grand Caravan will allegedly finally end in May 22, 2020, according to the industry analysts at AutoForecast Solutions in a report from Automotive News Canada. FCA builds the Grand Caravan at its Windsor, Ontario, Canada, factory, where the company also builds the Pacifica and upcoming Voyager (gallery below) minivans.

"For the 2020 model year, they’ll likely run to fleet and then get the consumers to buy the new Voyager," Sam Fiorani, AutoForecast Solutions' vice president of global vehicle forecasting, told Automotive News Canada about the Grand Caravan's retirement.

Motor1.com reached out to FCA for clarification about the Grand Caravan's fate. "Grand Caravan production has not ended and we have not made any announcements about the end of production. It is our policy not to comment on future production plans," spokesperson Jodi Tinson told Motor1.com.

The new Chrysler Voyager will take over the role of the Grand Caravan as a lower-priced alternative to Pacifica. The Voyager will start at $28,480 after destination, and the nicer LX trim will be $31,290. The range-topping LXI grade will be exclusive to fleet buyers.

The Voyager's powertrain is the same as the Pacifica by using a 3.6-liter V6 making 287 horsepower (214 kilowatts) and 262 pound-feet (355 Newton-meters) of torque. It runs through a nine-speed automatic to the front wheels.

The current Grand Caravan dates back to 2008 model year but remains a very strong seller in the United States. Through June 2019, FCA has delivered 71,947 of them in the U.S. For comparison, the company has moved 48,527 units of the Pacifica in the same period.