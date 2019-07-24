Now that Chevy has pulled the cover off the 2020 Corvette Stingray, more minute details are continuing to trickle out of the Detroit automaker. The latest from the company is that it will build the Stingray’s 6.2-liter LT2 V8 engine at its Tonawanda, New York engine plant. The LT2 will join a variety of other GM engines at the facility. The engine will then head to GM’s Bowling Green, Kentucky factory where the company will assemble the C8 Corvette Stingray. Production is scheduled to begin later this year.

GM President Mark Reuss said in the announcement, “The Tonawanda team is up to the challenge to build this new LT2 engine,” adding that it will meet the levels of quality Corvettes customers expect. Tonawanda employs more than 1,500 people.

The mill, which Chevy bills as the most powerful entry-level Corvette ever – and they’re not wrong, makes 495 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque when the car’s equipped with the optional performance exhaust. Power routes to the rear wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. It can reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in less than three seconds, according to the company, with a starting price under $60,000.

The announcement feels like a capstone to nearly a week of news about the mid-engined Corvette. While splashy details about its design, performance, and powertrain were huge headline grabbers, we’ve learned a lot in the last week about the car. Don’t expect a manual gearbox. The car’s top speed remains a mystery even to Chevrolet. And customers can customize up to five digits of the VIN for $5,000.

While we’re over the initial hurdle that is the all-new C8 Corvette, rumors are already swirling about what’s next. A hybrid and electric version are just two such possibilities. We know there will be a portfolio of Corvette models, which means customers can expect even more horsepower and performance in some form or another. And there’s the possibility GM expands the Corvette name into an entire brand that includes a sedan, crossover, and Corvette-based Cadillac sports car. Stay tuned for more.

Source: General Motors