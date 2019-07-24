The 6.2-liter V8 will join the production line alongside other GM engines.
Now that Chevy has pulled the cover off the 2020 Corvette Stingray, more minute details are continuing to trickle out of the Detroit automaker. The latest from the company is that it will build the Stingray’s 6.2-liter LT2 V8 engine at its Tonawanda, New York engine plant. The LT2 will join a variety of other GM engines at the facility. The engine will then head to GM’s Bowling Green, Kentucky factory where the company will assemble the C8 Corvette Stingray. Production is scheduled to begin later this year.
GM President Mark Reuss said in the announcement, “The Tonawanda team is up to the challenge to build this new LT2 engine,” adding that it will meet the levels of quality Corvettes customers expect. Tonawanda employs more than 1,500 people.
The mill, which Chevy bills as the most powerful entry-level Corvette ever – and they’re not wrong, makes 495 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque when the car’s equipped with the optional performance exhaust. Power routes to the rear wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. It can reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in less than three seconds, according to the company, with a starting price under $60,000.
The announcement feels like a capstone to nearly a week of news about the mid-engined Corvette. While splashy details about its design, performance, and powertrain were huge headline grabbers, we’ve learned a lot in the last week about the car. Don’t expect a manual gearbox. The car’s top speed remains a mystery even to Chevrolet. And customers can customize up to five digits of the VIN for $5,000.
While we’re over the initial hurdle that is the all-new C8 Corvette, rumors are already swirling about what’s next. A hybrid and electric version are just two such possibilities. We know there will be a portfolio of Corvette models, which means customers can expect even more horsepower and performance in some form or another. And there’s the possibility GM expands the Corvette name into an entire brand that includes a sedan, crossover, and Corvette-based Cadillac sports car. Stay tuned for more.
Source: General Motors
TONAWANDA, New York — General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) today confirmed its Tonawanda, New York, engine plant will build the company’s next-generation 6.2L Small Block V-8 engine that will power the all-new 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. Production of the 2020 Corvette Stingray begins at GM’s Bowling Green, Kentucky assembly plant in late 2019.
This news follows the reveal of the 2020 Corvette last week in Tustin, California.
Powered by the Tonawanda-built next-gen 6.2L Small Block V-8 LT2 engine, the 2020 Stingray will offer customers the most horsepower and torque of any entry Corvette: SAE-certified to 495 hp and SAE-certified to 470 lb.-ft. of torque (when equipped with performance exhaust.)
“The 2020 Stingray is Chevrolet’s first production mid-engine Corvette – the fastest, most powerful entry Corvette ever - offering new levels of performance, technology and craftsmanship,” said Mark Reuss, GM president, during a visit to the plant to meet with employees and community leaders. “The Tonawanda team is up to the challenge to build this new LT2 engine at world-class quality levels that Corvette customers have come to expect.”
Tonawanda currently builds a variety of award-winning engines used in a wide range of GM products including:
- 2.0L Turbo/2.5L – Chevrolet Camaro, Malibu, Colorado, Equinox, Traverse and Impala; Buick Regal, GMC Canyon, Acadia and Terrain and Cadillac ATS and CTS.
- 4.3L V-6, 5.3L V-8; 6.2L V-8 – Chevrolet Silverado, Suburban and Tahoe, GMC Yukon/Yukon Denali and Cadillac Escalade.
- 6.6L HD Small Block gas V-8 – 2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD.
In 2016, GM announced it would invest nearly $300 million in the Tonawanda plant to prepare the facility for future engine production. The next-gen 6.2L V-8 completes the work related to the investment. GM has invested more than $23 billion in its U.S. manufacturing operations over the past decade.
Tonawanda employs more than 1,500 people and the hourly workforce is represented by UAW Local 774.