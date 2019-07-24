With the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette's debut now over, the Bowtie's team can now focus on proving the new model's performance. To do that, look for the development crew to take the 'Vette to the Nürburgring Nordschleife and Virginia International Raceway (VIR) to demonstrate what lap times the car can achieve.

"The track times are the result of doing the car right and the gearing right and the refinement right. So if you get the car control right, the damping, the steering, you know the times come. So that’s what we’re focused on," said General Motors President Mark Reuss told Motor Authority.

106 Photos

The C8 Corvette has already been lapping the 'Ring, according to spy shots, but these cars have been camouflaged test mules. For reference, the quickest 'Vette around the Green Hell is currently the 755-horsepower (563-kilowatt) ZR1's 7:04 minute time.

With 495 hp (369 kW), the Z51-Performance-Package-equipped 2020 Corvette is significantly down on power compared to the C7 ZR1. However, the new model might benefit from better aerodynamics. Don't rule out the C8's time being close to the previous-gen ZR1's.

The 2019 ZR1 already holds the production car lap record at VIR by covering the course in 2:37.25 minutes, which bests the Ford GT's previous top time of 2:38.62. The full track measures 3.27 miles and has 17 corners. While there are tight sections, the course also has long straights for going flat out.

Chevy would presumably outfit the C8 with the optional Z51 Performance Package for these upcoming runs. In addition to boosting the output from the performance exhaust, the extra equipment includes larger brakes, improved cooling, an electronic limited-slip differential, and revised bodywork capable of making 400 pounds of downforce. The Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 suspension system is an extra option available with this pack, and it could improve on-track handling, too.