Drag races. We love them and we don’t care what’s racing what. Actually, the more diversified the contenders are, the funnier it is. That’s why we love drag races like this one, featuring vehicles from different segments, with different powertrain layouts, and different output numbers. Let’s see today’s rivals.

From left to right we have the new Kia ProCeed GT, Skoda Kodiaq RS, Ford Focus Wagon, and Audi Q3. All these cars have four wheels and four doors, and that’s virtually everything they have in common. Two SUVs, one larger and one smaller, a traditional long-roof Focus, and a stylish shooting brake from South Korea form the drag race quartet in the video above.

But these cars are vastly different not only in terms of body styles, but also when it comes to their powertrain configurations. The Kia, for example, has a 1.6-liter turbo engine with 201 horsepower (150 kilowatts), sent to the front wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. The Skoda is powered by a 2.0-liter twin-turbo diesel, good for 240 hp (179 kW) and mated to an all-wheel drive and a DCT.

Next is the Focus wagon with its new 1.5-liter three-cylinder turbo engine with 182 hp (136 kW). In this configuration, it’s mated to a six-speed manual gearbox, sending power to the front wheels. Finally, the Q3 also has a 1.5-liter turbo gas motor with 150 hp (112 kW) and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and FWD.

While the Skoda has a clear advantage in terms of power, it’s also the heaviest and least aerodynamic. Neither of these cars has a particularly great exhaust sound but we find Kia’s note most appealing. Well, not that this matters when it’s time for drag racing, not at all, so let’s just watch the video and see which one is the fastest of these four cars. Which one is your favorite?