The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette configurator allows for extensive customization, but it turns out that there's another personalization option not on there for folks who truly want a unique 'Vette. Buyers are able to pick the final five digits of the coupe's vehicle identification number (VIN) as a $5,000 option, according to Cars Direct citing Chevy's order guide. Certain VINs aren't available, though.

Customers would likely use the customized VIN to stamp their Corvette with an important number to them. For example, they could use the five digits for a vital date in their life or in the history of the Corvette.

Straight from the factory, Chevy is offering options to turn the 2020 Corvette into a fairly comfy grand tourer or a hardcore supercar (and practically anything in between). In addition to lots of available body colors, trim choices, and interior shades, there's the available Z51 Package that includes Michelin PS4 tires, performance suspension, larger brakes, improved cooling, and a limited-slip differential. The Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 suspension is an extra option with the package.

Regardless of options, all 2020 Corvettes get the 6.2-liter LT2 V8 and an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The setup takes the coupe to 60 miles per hour in less than three seconds, but the top speed remains a mystery – allegedly even to Chevy.

Chevy says that that the 2020 Corvette starts at less than $60,000, but the exact price isn't available yet. The company also isn't discussing the cost of the options. The current indications are that deliveries begin later in 2019. The company is also working on the convertible to arrive later.