The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette is one of the hottest cars of the moment, but its radical change from the traditional front-engine, rear-drive layout might turn off some buyers with more traditional tastes. If anyone still wants a C7, there are 6,025 of them still at dealers across the United States, according to Corvette Blogger citing figures from the site einventorynow.com. This supply works out to an estimated 84 days of 'Vettes left on the market. This compares to 7,045 C7s still available as of June 2019.

Chevrolet ended production of the C7 Corvette on June 23 and auctioned the final one off the production line for $2.7 million. The automaker plans to start C8 assembly later in the year, and by the time the factory gets going, the Bowtie expects to have fewer than 2,500 units of the current generation left to sell. That should still allow for a 35-day supply of them.

If you don't like the C8 and want a new 'Vette while they are available, Chevrolet is offering $3,000 in loyalty cash to current Corvette owners, regardless of the age of that vehicle, according to Cars Direct. This offer ends on July 31, and new deals might arrive after that. It's possible that salespeople might be willing to negotiate on the price, too, because they want to make room for the next-gen model.

While it's not cutting edge anymore, the C7 Corvette is still a potent sports car. Its 6.2-liter V8 makes 455 horsepower (339 kilowatts) and 460 pound-feet (634 Newton-meters) of torque and is available with a seven-speed manual gearbox, which is no longer a choice on the C8.