It’s a secret to no one that Ford is developing an all-electric version of America’s best-selling vehicle, the F-150. We’ve seen spy photos of two prototypes testing on public roads and today we can get the first glimpse of the electric truck’s actual capability. The Blue Oval automaker has released a demonstrational video, showing a pre-production F-150 EV test car towing more than one million pounds.

No, there isn’t a typo in the text above. For the clip, Ford has lined up 10 double-decker rail cars loaded with no less than 42 examples of the 2019 F-150. The total weight of the composition is way over one million pounds, which equals to approximately 453,592 kilograms or 453.5 tons. In the video above, the demonstration is performed with Linda Zhang, chief engineer of the Ford F-150, behind the wheel of the prototype.

10 Photos

“Ford has confirmed it will bring an all-electric F-150 to market,” the company explains. “This will be in addition to the all-new F-150 Hybrid that goes on sale next year. Both electrified models will have the toughness, capability, and innovation that F-150 customers have come to expect.”

Needless to say, Ford mentions the all-electric truck is towing “far beyond any production truck’s published capacity” and you should “never tow beyond a vehicle’s towing capacities.”

But what’s under the hood, you ask? Unfortunately, we can’t tell anything specific at this point. The prototypes from earlier this year featured battery packs installed underneath the cabin and a charging port integrated into the front bumper. Whether that’s the final layout and what’s hiding underneath the skin is completely unknown yet.

In January this year, Ford announced it’s already working on the all-electric F-150 through the voice of its President of Global Markets, Jim Farley. While the release date is also a mystery, the manufacturer promises “the all-electric Ford F-150 is coming” and we suspect we won’t see it until late next year or even 2021.

Source: Ford