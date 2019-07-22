The Genesis G80’s inception began before Genesis became a standalone brand. Instead, Genesis took the Hyundai Genesis sedan, gave it a refresh, and rebranded it as the G80 under Hyundai’s new luxury appendage. It’s a relatively fresh model on the market; however, that’s not slowing Genesis down in the development of the second-generation G80. A new spy video shows the sedan testing near the Nürburgring ahead of its launch later this year.

The Genesis G80 has been in development for a long time now. We first spotted a weird looking test mule in February 2018 followed by a proper prototype a few months later. The next-generation G80 looks like an evolution of the car’s current design paired with the svelte design that debuted on the smaller G70. The 2020 G80 features a long hood, short overhangs, and a teardrop rear end. Sadly, any finite details are hidden under camouflage.

Missing from the 2020 Genesis G80 will be the automaker’s Tau V8 engine. In May, Genesis CEO Manfred Fitzgerald said the Lambda V6 would be the G80’s top-tier engine offering. However, while Genesis won’t offer the G80 with the 420-horsepower (313-kilowatts) V8, it will continue to live on in the Genesis G90 for a few more years before it’s discontinued.

When the next-generation G80 debuts, it should have the same 3.8-liter V6 and twin-turbo 3.3-liter V6 engine offerings as the current car. Genesis should give both a small increase in horsepower and torque. There are also rumors the company could introduce a hybrid version, too.

We won’t have to wait long for Genesis to make the G80 official. Genesis has said the new G80 would debut this September for the South Korean market before proliferating to other Genesis markets around the world. The 2019 Genesis G80 starts at $42,050 so expect a small price bump for the 2020 model year.