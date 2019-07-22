12 sensors work with a camera to scan the road and automatically adjust the suspension accordingly.
The 2020 Aviator is far from being the first production vehicle to feature an adaptive suspension that scans the road up ahead to preset the vehicle, but it is the first Lincoln to use this clever tech aiming to maximize comfort on all surfaces. Hot on the heels of last week’s predictive suspension launch for the Audi A8 fullsize sedan, Ford’s luxury SUV also utilizes a similar system.
How does it work? There are literally a dozen sensors permanently monitoring everything from the body’s movement to the vehicle’s motion while also keeping a close eye on whenever the Aviator accelerates or slows down. The highly advanced sensors can read the parameters 500 times per second and work together with a front-mounted camera that scans the road surface almost 50 feet (15.2 meters) ahead.
Officially known as the Adaptive Suspension with Road Preview, the system can detect a variety of height deviations that are 2 to 8 inches (5.1 to 20.3 centimeters) high. Whenever it sees a height deviation such as a speed bump or a frost heave, the SUV’s clever computers pre-adjust the suspension to ensure a ride as smooth as possible even on uneven surfaces. The built-in sensors and the front camera can work together to enable automatic suspension adjustments up to 100 times per second.
Lincoln’s vehicle dynamics technical specialist, David Russell, mentions the sensors are so fast that they trigger suspension adjustments faster than the blink of an eye with more than 23,000 inputs of data per second. The high-tech system is also good for detecting whenever an individual wheel is falling in a severe dip, and when that happens, the shock absorber is automatically stiffened to reduce the amount of drop.
As you may recall, the 2020 Aviator is optionally available with an Air Glide Suspension for greater comfort by replacing the standard hard coil springs with air springs. As it is the case with the aforementioned Audi A8, the suspension lowers itself automatically when you’re about to enter the vehicle or use the trunk. It also incorporates an Aero Height suspension preset maximizing efficiency and performance when going over 70 mph (113 kph) by lowering the ride height, while the Deep Conditions preset jacks up the suspension to the maximum for better ground clearance.
Lincoln’s shiny new three-row luxury SUV goes on sale this summer from $52,195 including fees, but go crazy with the configurator and you’ll hit $91,145 for the fully loaded Aviator Black Label Grand Touring hybrid.
ALL-NEW LINCOLN AVIATOR TAKES ON BUMPS, DIPS, TURNING EVERY TRIP INTO A REFINED JOURNEY
- All-new Lincoln Aviator introduces advanced suspension system that pairs pothole mitigation and Lincoln-first road preview technology to deliver a smooth, refined ride
- Lincoln-first Adaptive Suspension with Road Preview uses a forward-facing camera to see upcoming bumps in the road, then automatically adjusts settings faster than a blink of an eye to mitigate the unpleasant impact; available Air Glide Suspension further enhances Aviator’s gliding ride
- These advanced technologies work together to seamlessly handle any given road surface, providing clients with a smooth, gliding ride
DEARBORN, Mich., July 22, 2019 – Road trips and every day driving can easily turn into a tiring journey, especially when the roads get a little rough. But with intuitive technology such as Lincoln-first Adaptive Suspension with Road Preview debuting in the all-new Aviator, a road trip can become an inspiring journey of effortless travel.
Lincoln’s advanced Adaptive Suspension in the all-new Aviator uses a suite of 12 sensors that constantly monitor vehicle motion, body movement, steering, acceleration and braking activities. These sensors read the road 500 times per second and can automatically prompt setting adjustments up to 100 times per second.
“The system in Aviator is so advanced that its sensors speed-read the road ahead and adjust the system faster than a blink of an eye, with more than 23,000 inputs of data per second,” says David Russell, vehicle dynamics technical specialist, The Lincoln Motor Company.
The suspension’s advanced pothole mitigation can sense when a wheel is dropping into a severe dip and stiffens the shock absorber to reduce the amount of drop, lessening the harshness of a tire strike. Each wheel responds independently, allowing the vehicle to tailor its response to any given road surface. The software was developed in-house – just another example of how Lincoln engineers obsess over each detail.
A wealth of technology for an effortless, gliding ride
Intuitive technologies in Aviator all work together to handle virtually all of the unexpected conditions today’s roads can dish out. When paired with the available Adaptive Suspension with Road Preview, Aviator uses the front-facing camera to read the road surface nearly 50 feet ahead as it looks for height deviations. It can spot speed bumps, frost heaves and other height deviations between 2 and 8 inches high to prepare the suspension and make driving over them as comfortable as possible.
Even greater refinement comes with Aviator’s available Air Glide Suspension, which replaces traditional hard coil springs with guided air springs, enabling several preset ride heights for increased comfort and capability.
Upon approach, Aviator lowers as part of an enhanced embrace, making for easier entry and cargo loading. In the Deep Conditions drive mode, Aviator rises to its highest position for better capability, and when driving at speeds above 70 mph, Aviator lowers to Aero Height, for ultimate efficiency and performance.
“Not every journey is smooth,” says Russell. “But we can make the ride more refined so you can just sit back and enjoy it all.”
All-new Aviator arrives this summer
This summer marks the arrival of the 2020 Lincoln Aviator, Lincoln’s all-new entry in the three-row luxury SUV segment. Aviator elevates Lincoln’s design vision and signals the exciting direction the brand is traveling.
The debut of Aviator Grand Touring marks the first time the company is combining a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine with advanced electrified hybrid technology to deliver smooth performance and instantaneous torque in a three-row luxury SUV.