When Hyundai introduced the Sonata Turbo at home in South Korea at the end of March, the stylish sedan was presented alongside the Sonata Hybrid at the 2019 Seoul Motor Show. Now, the rest of the world gets to learn about the electrified version and its party piece – the solar roof. The newly developed system is making its debut and charges the battery pack to offer an additional 808 miles (1,300 kilometers) of travel distance annually, provided it’s charged for six hours a day.

It’s not the only feature separating the Hybrid from the conventionally powered Sonata as it also boasts what the automaker refers to as Active Shift Control. ASC is making its debut in a Hyundai and its job is to “apply new control logic software” to the hybrid control unit. The latter is then tasked to align the rotational speeds of the engine and transmission, resulting in a reduction of gear shift times of 30%. Consequently, this improves performance, but it also boosts fuel economy and increases durability since frictions during a gear shift are reduced compared to a conventional setup.

The internal combustion engine is a four-cylinder 2.0-liter gasoline unit from the “Smartstream” family producing 150 horsepower (112 kW) and 188 Newton-meters (139 pound-feet) of torque. As for the electric motor, it’s good for 51 hp (38 kW) and 250 Nm (151 lb-ft). Combining the ICE with the electric motor results in a total output of 192 hp channeled to the wheels through a six-speed hybrid automatic transmission.

According to Hyundai, the thrifty Sonata Hybrid has a combined fuel economy of 20.1 kilometers per liter, which works out to 4.97 liters / 100 km or the equivalent of 47.3 miles per gallon when the car is running on 16-inch wheels. Opt for the larger 17-inch set and fuel economy drops slightly to 19.1 km/l or (5.23 liters / 100 km or 45 mpg).

More Sonata derivatives are in the pipeline as a spicy N Line model has already been announced and it will have more than 275 horsepower. In addition, Hyundai has promised some “dramatically different variants,” for the eighth-generation sedan, so the new Sonata has an interesting future up ahead.