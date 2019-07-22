Haul just about everything thanks to 664 lb-ft (900 Nm).
The SQ7 was the first model from the Volkswagen Group to get the tech-heavy 4.0-liter TDI V8 engine back in March 2016. Since then, models like the Bentley Bentayga Diesel, VW Touareg, and the SQ8 have received the mountain-moving diesel monster, and now time has come for the flagship version of the Q7 family to go through a mid-cycle refresh.
It goes without saying the styling tweaks on the outside are similar to those applied to the regular Q7 facelifted about a month ago. In other words, the SQ7 facelift gets the swanky new headlights and taillights bringing the performance diesel SUV in line with other recent products carrying the Four Rings. The twin vertical slats of the massive singleframe grille make the SQ7 look more imposing than the standard versions of the midsize SUV that only have single bars.
At the back, the quad exhausts are a telltale sign this isn’t your run-of-the-mill Q7, while the full-width metallic bar that runs from one taillight to the other freshens up the SUV’s tailgate. Not that many people will notice it, but the rear underbody protection has been slightly modified, and its silver finish matches the look of the side mirror caps as well as some of the other exterior accents that come in matte silver. At an additional cost, a black styling package makes the SQ7 look slightly more subtle, and you can make it a bit more special by using the Audi Exclusive Program to go for a fancy color such as this Daytona Gray.
The Audi SQ7 TDI rides on 20-inch wheels shod in 285/45 tires backed by brakes larger than what you’ll find in the standard Q7 in order to match the additional power. These measure 15.7 inches (400 millimeters) at the front and 14.6 in (370 mm) at the back and come with either black or red calipers. You can get even bigger ones courtesy of an optional carbon ceramic set measuring 16.5 in (420 mm) and 14.6 in (370 mm), respectively, with anthracite gray calipers.
At the heart of the SQ7 is the same 4.0-liter V8 TDI with an electric-powered compressor that assists the pair of turbochargers. The diesel monster produces 429 horsepower and an epic 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque from a low 1,250 rpm, which helps the large SUV sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.8 seconds before maxing out at an electronically capped 155 mph (250 kph).
Like it’s the case with the 2020 Q7, the S version has a massively upgraded interior with a pair of touchscreens dominating the center console. This change has eliminated the much-criticized tablet, while the physical controls for the climate settings have been integrated into the newly added lower display. The Audi Virtual Cockpit is Audi’s latest and greatest version, and has some extra features specifically created for the SQ7.
Audi will begin to take orders for the 2020 SQ7 in Europe in the coming days, with pricing in Germany to kick off from €94,900. If you want the third row, the seven-seat model is going to set you back €96,420.
Audi SQ7 TDI in new Top Form
- Superb performance thanks in part to the electric powered compressor
- Roll stabilization, all-wheel steering, and sport differential ensure great dynamics
- Sporty design with S-specific details and extensive equipment
The Audi SQ7 TDI (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km*: 7.6 - 7.4 (30.9 - 31.8 US mpg); combined CO2emissions in g/km*: 200 - 194 (321.9 - 312.2 g/mi)), with its 435 metric hp V8 diesel engine, has been the top model of the product line since the spring of 2016. The large SUV now boasts a new, even more impressive design. Its interior features sport seats, MMI navigation plus, touch operation, and the Audi virtual cockpit including performance view as standard. The 4.0 TDI with electric powered compressor provides powerful propulsion from a standstill. The new Audi SQ7 TDI** will be introduced to European markets at the end of September and will be available from EUR 94,900.
* Information on fuel consumption and CO2 emissions as well as efficiency classes in ranges depending on the tires and alloy wheel rims used and the number of seats
** The collective fuel consumption values of all models named and available on the German market can be found in the list provided at the end of this MediaInfo
Pure diesel power: Biturbo V8 with electric powered compressor
The new Audi SQ7 TDI (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km*: 7.6 - 7.4 (30.9 - 31.8 US mpg); combined CO2emissions in g/km*: 200 - 194 (321.9 - 312.2 g/mi)) impresses with its tremendous diesel power. Its 4.0 TDI, a V8 with biturbo charging, outputs 320 kW (435 metric hp) and delivers a brawny torque of 900 Nm (663.8 lb-ft) between 1,250 and 3,250 rpm. The large SUV accelerates from zero to 100 km/h (62.1 mph) in 4.8 seconds and reaches an electronically governed top speed of 250 km/h (155.3 mph). Depending on the equipment the SQ7 TDI uses between 7.6 and 7.4 liters of fuel per 100 kilometers (30.9 - 31.8 US mpg), which corresponds to CO2 emissions of 200 to 194 grams per kilometer (321.9 - 312.2 g/mi).
The 48-volt electrical subsystem feeds an electric powered compressor (EPC) that assists the two turbochargers whenever the load demand from the accelerator is high while the available energy in the exhaust gas is still low. In this case, it supplies the fresh air, which is important for combustion. As a result, the tremendous torque is available instantly at any time – when accelerating from low speeds and particularly when starting off.
The EPC is integrated into the intake air tract. A compact electric motor accelerates its compressor impeller to up to 70,000 revolutions per minute in 250 milliseconds. In the exhaust system, two actuators modulate a full eight-cylinder sound.
Dynamic handling: Roll stabilization, all-wheel steering, sport differential
A quickly shifting eight-speed tiptronic and the quattro permanent all-wheel drive put the immense power of the 4.0 TDI onto the road. The standard sport air suspension and progressive steering, whose ratio becomes increasingly direct as the steering angle increases, create excellent driving dynamics. All-wheel steering makes the large SUV even easier to handle:
The rear wheels turn by up to 5 degrees in the opposite direction at low speed, which increases agility. On the highway these wheels steer slightly in the same direction to promote stability. In addition, the optional advanced suspension package includes electromechanical active roll stabilization. It reduces the sprung mass vibrations when driving straight ahead on uneven roads and uses optimum roll compensation to reduce the roll angle when cornering with a sporty driving style. The sport differential, which allows even more dynamic handling, is the third high-tech system on board. On fast corners, it actively distributes the power between the rear wheels. This way, the Audi SQ7 TDI** is literally pressed into the curve when steering or accelerating, eliminating any sign of understeer. In case of excessive oversteer, the sport differential stabilizes the large SUV by shifting drive torque to the wheel on the inside of the curve.
Impressive look: the exterior design
The Audi SQ7 TDI** features the current design of the Q models with added S-specific details. It stands apart from the base model with its twin slats in the Singleframe, exterior mirror housings in aluminum look, and the four characteristic exhaust tailpipes with round, chrome trims. The blade in the bumper has a three-dimensional shape, and the underbody protection at the rear looks even sturdier. Some attachments are painted in matt silver, and the black styling package is available as an option. The color Daytona gray, pearl effect as well as numerous customized paint finishes from the Audi exclusive program are available as a special feature.
The Audi SQ7 TDI** is equipped with 20-inch cast aluminum wheels in 5-spoke turbine design with 285/45 tires as standard. Due to the high engine power, brake discs measuring 400 millimeters (15.7 in) in diameter are fitted to the front, with 370 millimeter (14.6 in) discs at the rear. The black brake calipers – optionally also available in red – feature an S logo at the front. A 20-inch brake system with discs made of carbon fiber ceramics, which are particularly abrasion-resistant, is available upon request. They have a diameter of 420 millimeters (16.5 in) at the front and 370 millimeters (14.6 in) at the rear.
The calipers are painted in anthracite gray.
Sporty performance: Interior and equipment
The Audi SQ7 TDI** features dark leather/Alcantara interiors. The inlays are made of matt brushed aluminum or optionally carbon, which underscores the sporty look. Upon request, the contour/ambient lighting package illuminates the elementary design lines and the surfaces in 30 adjustable colors.
In addition to the sport seats, the series production scope also includes illuminated door sill trims with aluminum inlays with the S logo at the front. The pedals, the footrest, and the loading sill protector are made of stainless steel. Optional S sport seats plus are available with integrated head restraints, S embossing in the backrest, pneumatic lumbar support adjustment, and upholstery in Valcona leather featuring the rhombus pattern. The color spectrum ranges from black, rotor gray, to Arras red offered exclusively for the S model. The center armrest is also designed to match this look. Climate control and a massage function can also be added to the S sport seats plus.
MMI navigation plus, which includes touch operation, delivers top-of-the-line connectivity as standard. It features LTE Advanced, a Wi-Fi hotspot, natural voice control and the extensive Audi connect portfolio. It includes traffic information online, navigation with Google Earth, the hybrid radio, as well as the cloud-based Amazon voice service Alexa, which is integrated into the MMI operating system. The traffic light information service is another new addition. It connects the vehicle with the central computer that controls traffic lights and provides the driver with information in the fully digital instrument cluster and the optional head-up display. The service thus contributes to an efficient driving style and facilitates a steady flow of traffic. All displays are shown with an S-specific display in the Audi virtual cockpit. There is also a performance view, which places the particularly sporty rev counter in the center.
The extensive offer is complemented by numerous convenience equipment options, including four-zone automatic air conditioning, a power-assist function to close the doors quietly, the Bang & Olufsen 3D Advanced Sound System, and the air quality package with fragrancing and ionizer. Audi offers HD matrix LED headlights including laser light as an alternative to matrix LED headlights with dynamic turn signal. The adaptive cruise assist, which supports the driver with longitudinal and lateral guidance, is among a variety of driver assistance systems that are available upon request.
The Audi SQ7 TDI** will be available for order beginning at the end of July. In Germany, it will cost EUR 94,900. The seven-seater model will be available for EUR 96,420.