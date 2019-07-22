The SQ7 was the first model from the Volkswagen Group to get the tech-heavy 4.0-liter TDI V8 engine back in March 2016. Since then, models like the Bentley Bentayga Diesel, VW Touareg, and the SQ8 have received the mountain-moving diesel monster, and now time has come for the flagship version of the Q7 family to go through a mid-cycle refresh.

It goes without saying the styling tweaks on the outside are similar to those applied to the regular Q7 facelifted about a month ago. In other words, the SQ7 facelift gets the swanky new headlights and taillights bringing the performance diesel SUV in line with other recent products carrying the Four Rings. The twin vertical slats of the massive singleframe grille make the SQ7 look more imposing than the standard versions of the midsize SUV that only have single bars.

At the back, the quad exhausts are a telltale sign this isn’t your run-of-the-mill Q7, while the full-width metallic bar that runs from one taillight to the other freshens up the SUV’s tailgate. Not that many people will notice it, but the rear underbody protection has been slightly modified, and its silver finish matches the look of the side mirror caps as well as some of the other exterior accents that come in matte silver. At an additional cost, a black styling package makes the SQ7 look slightly more subtle, and you can make it a bit more special by using the Audi Exclusive Program to go for a fancy color such as this Daytona Gray.

The Audi SQ7 TDI rides on 20-inch wheels shod in 285/45 tires backed by brakes larger than what you’ll find in the standard Q7 in order to match the additional power. These measure 15.7 inches (400 millimeters) at the front and 14.6 in (370 mm) at the back and come with either black or red calipers. You can get even bigger ones courtesy of an optional carbon ceramic set measuring 16.5 in (420 mm) and 14.6 in (370 mm), respectively, with anthracite gray calipers.

At the heart of the SQ7 is the same 4.0-liter V8 TDI with an electric-powered compressor that assists the pair of turbochargers. The diesel monster produces 429 horsepower and an epic 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque from a low 1,250 rpm, which helps the large SUV sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.8 seconds before maxing out at an electronically capped 155 mph (250 kph).

Like it’s the case with the 2020 Q7, the S version has a massively upgraded interior with a pair of touchscreens dominating the center console. This change has eliminated the much-criticized tablet, while the physical controls for the climate settings have been integrated into the newly added lower display. The Audi Virtual Cockpit is Audi’s latest and greatest version, and has some extra features specifically created for the SQ7.

Audi will begin to take orders for the 2020 SQ7 in Europe in the coming days, with pricing in Germany to kick off from €94,900. If you want the third row, the seven-seat model is going to set you back €96,420.