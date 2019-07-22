Much like any car, the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette was designed over a long period during which many artists and designers contributed to the final product. In the early days, there were likely some ideas explored that look vastly different from what the production car ended up being.

What we have here is an image showing multiple design explorations of what a 2020 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 could look like. We found this image on a Facebook group visited by artists and car designers, and we believe it be a genuine design study created years ago by a designer for GM while he was working for the company. Beyond that, we're not willing to say more to protect the identity of the designer.

As you can see, the image contains eight different ideas for what a mid-engine Corvette could look like. What's interesting is that none look like the production C8 Corvette that debuted last week. There were probably dozens, if not hundreds, of design explorations like this created in the early years of the mid-engine Corvette's development. We'd love to see the first appearance of the one that eventually became the production car, as well as how it evolved on its journey from paper to production. For now, though, this is all we've got.

If we had pick our favorite design study in this image, the right-most red one would be our choice. What's your favorite, and do you like any of them more than the production car that ultimately came to pass?