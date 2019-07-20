Hymer DuoCar S Camper Van Launches With Incredible Layout

Hymer, a leader in German made camper vans, has just announced that their DuoCar S prototype is ready for production. Based on the new Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis and shown to the public at the 2017 Caravan Salon, much work was doe to ensure that suggestions and requests from enthusiasts were taken into consideration, and, two years later, Hymer's DuoCar S is looking pretty darn good.

According to Hymer, the DuoCar S is aimed at singles and couples, a camping demographic that has been steadily growing these past few years. The aim was a compact footprint that's comfortable and spacious for two people, providing all the needed luxuries and amenities to stay off the radar for quite a while.

With a floor plan that measures 233 inches long, Hymer was able to make smart use of space, with the sliding, centrally located bed being a differentiating feature when compared to usual camper vans. Usually, the bed is placed transversely at the rear, creating a wider or boxier rear end, but having the bed in the middle means that a sleeker vehicle profile was achieved, and that means that a sizeable bathroom can now occupy the rear, together with integrated wardrobe and slidable hardware. The bed also transforms into a sofa when not in use, and the adjustable table up front turns said sofa into a dining bench. Paired with the swivel driver cab seats, and you have a great place to have coffee and conversation.

The kitchen worktop is 2 meters long, and Hymer calls it the longest in the entire camper van segment. The 70-liter fridge/freezer is fitted underneath the counter, freeing up space. You get a sink, dual-burner gas stove, and a foldable counter extension.

Feel like going on an adventure for a week? Hymer has equipped the DuoCar S to be self-sufficient, with the interior heater tapping into the 93-liter diesel tank that powers the engine. The Smart Battery System runs with a standard lead-acid battery and a lithium battery, combining the charging and storage perks of lithium and the low cost of lead-acid. Both batteries store energy in parallel, with a control system that manages the energy for maximum lifespan, allowing you to go on for 9.6 days completely off the grid.

Source: Hymer