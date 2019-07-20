If the Bentley Flying Spur is on your radar for your next car, something that us mere mortals can only dream about, then you many want to wait until the end of 2019 to get your hands on the First Edition. Set to be revealed for the first time at the Elton John Foundation Gala on July 24, the first example will auctioned off, with all proceeds going to the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

12 Photos

Not that the regular Bentley Flying Spur is anything to scoff at, but the First Edition comes with some unique touches that make this version a collectible. Set to start production by the end of 2019, with just 12 months of availablilty, the First Edition features a unique exterior badge, a Union Jack flag with the numeral 1 in the center, First Edition winged emblems embroidered into the headrests, and fancy treadplates that show the Union Jack flag with First Edition written in the middle.

The best part is that all the bells and whistles come with the First Edition, including 22 inch Mulliner alloy wheels. Bentley's rotating display makes an appearance, allowing you to switch from a modern touchscreen display, or a set of three classic analog dials. Included is the Touring specification which adds lane assist, night vision, a head-up display, and adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist. The interior has a configurable mood lighting and a selection of single and dual finish veener options, together with a panoramic sunroof.

The Bentley Flying Spur is powered by a 6.0-liter twin turbo W12 engine that makes 626 horsepower and 605 pound-foot of torque, mated to an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission, coupled with all-wheel drive and all-wheel steering. This allows the Bentley Flying Spur to accelerate from zero to 60 miles per hour in just 3.7 seconds, with a top speed of 207 miles per hour.

Source: Bentley