Ian Callum launches new design firm

The former Jaguar man's retirement has been short-lived.
Ian Callum's retirement has been short-lived. The famed designer, who recently stepped down from his leading role at Jaguar after 20 years on July 1, but he hasn't stopped working altogether.
In fact, the reality is quite the opposite because the Scot, who has also penned legendary designs for Ford and Aston Martin, has now started his own design firm – Callum.
The new business won't just be working on cars though, with Callum (the company, although probably the man too) creating "bespoke and limited-edition products across the sectors of design, lifestyle and travel."
It's based out of a new 20,000 square-foot facility in Warwick, which houses the latest in design, engineering and manufacturing technology.
"I wanted to get back to the essence of creativity; the challenge of producing something wonderful and personal," said Ian Callum. "To design the alternative has always been my mantra, but always the beautiful alternative and something to enjoy. In today’s modern world, collaboration is the catalyst for new ideas, and this is our ethos and inspiration, both within our team and as we look to work with partners in the future. Callum is an exciting new chapter that will focus on 'Journeys to Destinations', and all that encompasses."
The company has signed up some top talent, too, in the form of program director David Fairbairn, who has more than 18 years’ experience in the automotive industry and worked on the Jaguar Lightweight E-Type recreation; engineering director Adam Donfrancesco who has worked as a design director on the Aston Martin GT8 and GT12, the GT4 racing version of the Jaguar F-Type, and products for Noble; and commercial director Tom Bird, who previously worked for PWC, Barclays, and Jaguar Land Rover, the latter of which included working on the C-X75 concept car's appearance in Bond movie Spectre.
"Callum brings together highly-experienced, skilled and enthusiastic people that share the same want – the opportunity and freedom to create and produce products that excite," said Fairbairn. "We love what we do, and we have the passion, collective experience and know-how to create some very special, diverse products across design, lifestyle and travel."
Details of Callum's first project will be released in the coming weeks.
