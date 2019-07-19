Have you heard? There's a new Corvette. Last night Chevrolet uncovered its mid-engined 'Vette in front of a few thousand people in Orange County, California. The C8 Corvette was the obvious star, but off-camera, Chevy handed out a few hundred or so commemorative C8 Corvette coins, as our Corvette correspondent on the ground, Clint Simone, confirms.

These one-of-a-kind coins are unique. They feature Zora Arkus Duntov's face on one side, the new Corvette logo on the other, and the debut date around the edges: 7.18.19. This isn't the first time we've seen them, either. Earlier in the month, Chevy shipped out some of these commemorative coins to Corvette owners, who then posted pictures of them to the site Corvette Blogger.

But there's a problem: some sketchy characters are trying to flip these coins for a profit. A big profit, in fact. One Miami-based eBay user (cuba2229) lists three coins – red, silver, and blue – for sale, and asks a whopping $1,500 for the set. And since the user also includes a pair of media passes in the sale, complete with a C8 Corvette lanyard, it doesn't take a detective to figure out who it might be.

Look, we get it. Those who took home the complimentary coins are free to do with them what they please. And this isn't the first time we've seen someone attempt to flip free commemorative swag from new car debuts for a profit; this is an all-too-common occurrence in the industry. But it doesn't make it any less offensive to all parties involved.

106 Photos

Nevertheless, if you really want them, they can be yours for $1,500. As for the car itself, the new C8 Corvette debuted with 450 hp (335 kW) courtesy of an all-new 6.2-liter V8. That newfound power means the mid-engined Corvette can hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in less than three seconds, says Chevy. And here's the kicker: it costs less than $60,000 to start when it goes on sale in early 2020.

'