This isn't the first time we've heard this.

Rumors Chevy should take Corvette and move it from a model to a brand aren’t new. They crop up from time to time, often as the automaker prepares to launch a new generation of the iconic sports car. With the all-new 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 finally announced, rumors are again swirling Corvette could be more than just a sports car. According to Autoweek, citing anonymous GM insiders, Corvette will eventually become a brand, and it will take a departure from the current vehicle.

According to the publication, the Corvette brand could grow to include a sedan and an SUV or crossover along with a Corvette-based Cadillac offering. That’s a lot of possibilities for a future Corvette brand, and it’s not like Cadillac and Chevy haven’t shared platforms before – look at the Cadillac XLR. No one at GM would confirm the rumors. Commenting on potential future products isn’t something automakers like to do. 

The rumors come less than a month after Bob Lutz, the automotive industry veteran who’s worked for General Motors and others, suggested GM should move the Corvette upmarket with a Corvette SUV that’d compete with the Porsche Cayenne. The reason? Well, according to Lutz, Cadillac can’t move up while the Corvette brand could easily crest $100,000, and customers wouldn’t blink an eye. To Lutz, it would be a no-compromise SUV with a gorgeous design inside and out and unmatched performance. 

The Corvette is also facing headwinds. While the new mid-engined C8 Corvette should reinvigorate interest in the sports car, especially with its sub-$60,000 price tag and sub-3-second zero-to-60 time, the Corvette customers base isn’t getting any younger. If GM wants to keep the Corvette brand alive and kicking for another 60 years, a slew of Corvette-branded vehicles ranging from sports cars to SUVs could keep the dollars pouring in, and the insane performance cars pouring out. 

Source: Autoweek