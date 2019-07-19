As time passes after the initial debut, more details are starting to come out about the Chevrolet Corvette C8. The info isn't as vital as knowing the price, engine output, or other vital facts, but they are still fun to know. For example, an optional Engine Appearance Package adds LED lights for showing off the powerplant, in addition to carbon fiber accents for adding a sporty aesthetic.

106 Photos

Another interesting tidbit is that "only a single part has been carried over from the last generation," according to Chevrolet. The company isn't saying what the component is yet. The badge is different, though, so rule that out. Motor1.com has reached out to the automaker for more info, but we haven't yet heard back.

By moving the engine to the back, the C8 can have completely different component packaging, too. The new layout lets the designer lower the cowl line, hood, instrument panel height, and steering wheel. This means there's better visibility out of the windshield for occupants and being able to see the road better could make driving quickly an even easier task.

The 2020 Corvette is available with three seating options. The standard GT1 chairs are supposed to be comfy for long-distance drives. The GT2 seats have a somewhat similar layout but with an open section in the neck area and slightly more pronounced bolsters. Finally, the Competition Sport seats get a "performance textile" on the high-wear areas.

The new 'Vette can span the area between a grand tourer and hardcore sports car depending on the settings a driver chooses. The Driver Mode Selector is capable of tweaking 12 aspects of the car's performance, plus My Mode and Z-Mode settings for precise personalization. With the Z51 Performance Package, the Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 system now tweaks the suspension to the road within 10 to 15 milliseconds.

Keep checking Motor1.com for more details about the C8 as the info arrives.