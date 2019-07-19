That’s right folks, you can snag a brand-new 2020 Chevrolet Corvette for less than $60,000… assuming you get to the online pre-order form in time. At the price, the C8 includes a 450-horsepower (335-kilowatt) 6.2-liter V8 – mounted in the middle, of course – yielding a 0-60 mile-per-hour (96 kilometers per hour) time of less than three seconds. That’s impressive, considering the cost.

Chevrolet announced the C8’s sub-$60K starting price and the availability of an online configurator (currently live on the Chevy website) at the coupe’s launch today in L.A. But, the company didn’t go into exact details on things like options, trims, and packages. Already we know that with the optional Z51 Performance Package, the Corvette’s horsepower figure jumps to 495 (369 kW). But Chevy hasn’t divulged pricing on that package just yet.

For reference, the outgoing C7 Corvette starts at $55,900. So, even with an all-new layout and a brand-new 6.2-liter V8 underhood, the C8 Corvette only gets a sub-$5,000 increase over its front-engined predecessor. Compare that to other mid-engined sports car from Acura, McLaren, Ferrari, and others, and the Corvette undercuts all of them. Though, we assume that more-powerful variants down the line will be a bit more expensive.

No word on exactly when the new C8 Corvette goes on sale, but we expect it in dealerships before the end of the year. And for our friends across the Pond, Chevy says it already has the blueprints in place for a right-hand drive model.