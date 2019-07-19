Three years ago we caught our first blurry glimpse of an early C8 Corvette prototype, heavily covered in camouflage. Now, the covers are coming off the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray a bit early. An article from Esquire magazine was apparently up briefly, revealing the final product and some key stats. It went to Apple news, but the article has since been taken down. However, we grabbed the info before it disappeared, and though it's unofficial at this point, it seems this is indeed the mid-engined Corvette we've been waiting for.

4 Photos

First up, the engine. According to the leaked info from Esquire, it's a 6.2-liter V8 as we expected, developing an impressive 495 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. Equipped with the Z51 Performance Package, this car is expected to hit 60 mph in less than three seconds. Mind you, this is the base model Corvette and if you want a comparison, the current 755-hp C7 ZR1 does the same sprint in 2.8 seconds. That's not a bad way to introduce a completely new platform.

Bear with us as we pull in more information from this leak.