An image of the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette's interior has purportedly leaked online from the Corvette Forum and was later tweeted by Bozi Tatarevic (see below). At this time Motor1.com can't confirm whether the image actually shows the cabin of the mid-engine Corvette. However, the composition of the photo has all the hallmarks of a press photo.

Judging by this photo, the new Corvette is definitely not following the trend of employing fewer buttons and replacing them with digital displays. There's a massive strip of switches that rises up the center console. Looking closely, these buttons appear to be predominantly for the HVAC controls and seat heating.

The rest of the cockpit has a distinct focus on the driver. The infotainment display tilts toward the person sitting behind the wheel. In fact, it might require an awkward reach from the passenger if that person wants to make any adjustments. More switches are canted toward the driver on the center console, including what appears to be the infotainment system controls and push-button transmission selections.