After filling most of the niche segments in the industry, BMW has yet another relatively low-volume vehicle that is going to debut soon. The 2 Series Gran Coupe – not to be confused with the 2 Series Gran Tourer van – will arrive as a direct competitor for the Mercedes-Benz CLA with a sleek design and a front-wheel-drive platform shared with the new 1 Series. Through its German division, the Bavarian company has released a single teaser image, depicting a heavily camouflaged prototype of the stylish sedan.

While BMW’s first entry into the small sedan segment (if you don't take into account the 1 Series Sedan for China and Mexico) looks virtually ready to hit the production lines, it won’t debut until later this year. More precisely, we will finally get to see it during the Los Angeles Auto Show in late November this year. However, we will be able to share our first thoughts about the vehicle Tuesday next week, when we’ll publish our first-drive review of a 2 Series Gran Coupe prototype. BMW promised to show us more of the model a day later, so stay tuned and check back Motor1.com on July 23 and 24.

Back to the car itself, it will share its hardware with the aforementioned new 1 Series, which means there will be a range-topping M235i version. We’ve seen spy photos of this car and already know the sportier looks compared to the regular 2GC models will be matched by a 2.0-liter turbo engine with 302 horsepower (225 kilowatts) and 332 pound-feet (450 Newton-meters), mated to an eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission and an xDrive AWD system. If this setup sounds familiar to you, it’s because it’s also offered for the X2 crossover in the range-topping M35i trim.

While the new 1 Series is a no-go for the American market, BMW has already confirmed it will offer the 2 Series Gran Coupe in the United States as a direct rival for the CLA.

Source: BMW