The fourth-generation of the Mazda2 has been around for five years, but it’s only now the pint-sized hatchback is getting a mid-cycle refresh. Introduced today at home in Japan, the supermini has lost its “Demio” moniker by switching to the global Mazda2 name, a car you can get in North America for the 2020 model year as the Toyota Yaris hatchback.

The styling changes are on a subtle level, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing since the previous Mazda2 was already one of the most stylish models in its segment. It inherits some design traits from the gorgeous new Mazda3 and combines them with a more refined interior cabin where the new front seat design enables a more comfortable driving experience.

382 Photos

The 2020 Mazda2 bundles more tech than ever before as there are now adaptive LED headlights, a 360-degree monitor system, traffic sign recognition, and a lane-keeping assist system. The changes are actually skin-deep considering Mazda has revised the suspension to enable a more comfortable ride, while the interior’s refinement is better than before since the NVH levels have been lowered. In addition, buyers will be able to order the car with an optional heated steering wheel, six-way adjustable driver’s seat, radar cruise control, as well as an auto-dimming rearview mirror, while the infotainment system will support both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Over in Europe where all Mazda2s will be front-wheel drive, there’s going to be a 1.5-liter gasoline engine with either 75 or 90 horsepower and a six-speed manual gearbox or an optional six-speed auto for the more powerful unit. In its domestic market, the B-segment hatch will also be offered with a 1.8-liter diesel and all-wheel drive.

While in Japan sales will commence on September 12, European buyers will have to wait until early 2020 to get their hands on Mazda’s refreshed supermini.