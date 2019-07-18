With the facelift, the JDM-spec supermini is switching from "Demio" to the "Mazda2" name.
The fourth-generation of the Mazda2 has been around for five years, but it’s only now the pint-sized hatchback is getting a mid-cycle refresh. Introduced today at home in Japan, the supermini has lost its “Demio” moniker by switching to the global Mazda2 name, a car you can get in North America for the 2020 model year as the Toyota Yaris hatchback.
The styling changes are on a subtle level, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing since the previous Mazda2 was already one of the most stylish models in its segment. It inherits some design traits from the gorgeous new Mazda3 and combines them with a more refined interior cabin where the new front seat design enables a more comfortable driving experience.
The 2020 Mazda2 bundles more tech than ever before as there are now adaptive LED headlights, a 360-degree monitor system, traffic sign recognition, and a lane-keeping assist system. The changes are actually skin-deep considering Mazda has revised the suspension to enable a more comfortable ride, while the interior’s refinement is better than before since the NVH levels have been lowered. In addition, buyers will be able to order the car with an optional heated steering wheel, six-way adjustable driver’s seat, radar cruise control, as well as an auto-dimming rearview mirror, while the infotainment system will support both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Over in Europe where all Mazda2s will be front-wheel drive, there’s going to be a 1.5-liter gasoline engine with either 75 or 90 horsepower and a six-speed manual gearbox or an optional six-speed auto for the more powerful unit. In its domestic market, the B-segment hatch will also be offered with a 1.8-liter diesel and all-wheel drive.
While in Japan sales will commence on September 12, European buyers will have to wait until early 2020 to get their hands on Mazda’s refreshed supermini.
Pre-orders Start for Updated Mazda2 in Japan
A high-quality driver's car that enriches your daily life
HIROSHIMA, Japan-Mazda Motor Corporation has given its five-door subcompact hatchback a new design, new technology and a new name in the Japanese market. The Mazda Demio1 has been updated and renamed Mazda2 to emphasize the brand. Pre-orders for the new model start today at Mazda dealerships throughout Japan with sales set to begin on September 12.
Based on the concept of “a high-quality driver's car that enriches your daily life,” the Mazda2 serves as a gateway to the Mazda brand that focuses on the customer's experience of quality in their daily routine. In addition to raising visual and tactile quality in areas such as design and craftsmanship, the team worked to enhance fundamental vehicle attributes, such as handling stability, ride feel and cabin quietness, that relate to the quality feel of the ride or drive.
The exterior styling aims to impart an elegance that moves people emotionally. Honing the design by stripping away superfluous elements has revealed a sculpted form that is simple yet rich, enhancing the model's freshness and presence on the road. The interior design aims to create a comfortable cabin space that invites you to drive or ride all day. The cabin is crafted to suit a diversity of lifestyles with carefully chosen materials and colors that balance quality and playfulness. In-cabin quietness has been improved based on research into human hearing, resulting in lower noise levels and a “higher-quality” quietness.
Concepts from the Skyactiv-Vehicle Architecture2 adopted in new-generation models have been applied in areas such as the seats and suspension. The aim is to make the driver feel at one with the car from the instant he or she touches the accelerator pedal, allowing him or her to relax and enjoy driving every day.
Furthermore, an enhanced lineup of features that support safety, peace of mind and a high-quality driving experience are available. Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC)3 now comes with Stop & Go functionality and Adaptive LED Headlights (ALH) improve visibility at night with 20 individually controlled LED arrays.
Moving forward, Mazda will continue to advance and mature its cars so customers can experience driving pleasure and outstanding environmental and safety performance in everyday driving situations. By energizing people physically and mentally and making clear the value of sticking with Mazda for the long term, the company aims to become a brand connected to customers by the strongest of bonds.
Updated Mazda2 Product Overview
High-quality exterior design
- - Exterior styling expresses a sense of width, stability and elegance and a sculpted form enhances the quality feel
- - 16-inch alloy wheels feature high-gloss paint for an enhanced quality feel4
Improved driving experience
- - A new suspension system realizes smooth vehicle movements and a comfortable ride feel
- - Newly designed front seats make driving easier, enhance the feeling of connection with the car and help keep the head still
- - G-Vectoring Control Plus (GVC Plus) makes vehicle handling more stable at high speeds
Pleasing cabin space
- - Interior design and color schemes balance quality and playfulness
- - Carefully crafted noise-fighting measures realize a quiet cabin conducive to conversation
Enhanced comfort and convenience
- - An available power driver's seat is adjustable in six directions and remembers the driver's seat position and Active Driving Display settings.5
- - Available auto-dimming rearview mirror6
- - Mazda Connect supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto™7
Improved environmental performance
- - i-Eloop brake energy regeneration system that improves real-world fuel economy is now available with the gasoline engine as well as the diesel engine.8
Expanded range of advanced safety features
- - Available Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC) with Stop & Go function for automatic transmission models (not equipped with Auto Hold)3
- - Available Lane-keep Assist System (LAS)3
- - Available Adaptive LED Headlights (ALH) with 20 individually controlled LED blocks help drivers perceive dangers earlier when driving at night.9
|Grade
|Drive
|Engine
|Transmission
|MSRP (yen)
(Including tax)
|WLTC test mode fuel economy(km/L)10
|City
(WLTC-L)
|Suburban
(WLTC-M)
|Highway
(WLTC-H)
|15S
|2WD
(FF)
|SKYACTIV-G
1.5
|SKYACTIV-
DRIVE
(6EC-AT)
|1,544,400
|19.0
|15.2
|19.4
|20.9
|SKYACTIV-
MT(6MT)
|1,544,400
|19.8
|15.8
|20.4
|21.7
|AWD
|SKYACTIV-
DRIVE
(6EC-AT)
|1,749,600
|17.2
|14.3
|17.4
|18.7
|15S
PROACTIVE
|2WD
(FF)
|SKYACTIV-
DRIVE
(6EC-AT)
|1,663,200
|19.0
|15.2
|19.4
|20.9
|SKYACTIV-
MT(6MT)
|1,663,200
|19.8
|15.8
|20.4
|21.7
|AWD
|SKYACTIV-
DRIVE
(6EC-AT)
|1,868,400
|17.2
|14.3
|17.4
|18.7
|15S
PROACTIVE
S Package
|2WD
(FF)
|SKYACTIV-
DRIVE
(6EC-AT)
|1,868,400
|19.0
[19.0]
|15.2
[15.2]
|19.4
[19.6]
|20.9
[20.8]
|SKYACTIV-
MT(6MT)
|1,868,400
|19.8
|15.8
|20.4
|21.7
|AWD
|SKYACTIV-
DRIVE
(6EC-AT)
|2,073,600
|17.2
[17.2]
|14.3
[14.5]
|17.4
[17.3]
|18.7
[18.7]
|15S
L Package
|2WD
(FF)
|SKYACTIV-
DRIVE
(6EC-AT)
|2,052,000
|19.0
[19.0]
|15.2
[15.2]
|19.4
[19.6]
|20.9
[20.8]
|SKYACTIV-
MT(6MT)
|2,052,000
|19.8
|15.8
|20.4
|21.7
|AWD
|SKYACTIV-
DRIVE
(6EC-AT)
|2,257,200
|17.2
[17.2]
|14.3
[14.5]
|17.4
[17.3]
|18.7
[18.7]
|XD
PROACTIVE
|2WD
(FF)
|SKYACTIV-D
1.8
|SKYACTIV-
DRIVE
(6EC-AT)
|1,954,800
|21.6
|18.1
|21.3
|23.8
|SKYACTIV-
MT(6MT)
|1,954,800
|25.2
|23.3
|25.0
|26.3
|AWD
|SKYACTIV-
DRIVE
(6EC-AT)
|2,160,000
|19.2
|16.3
|19.0
|21.0
|*XD
PROACTIVE
S Package
|2WD
(FF)
|SKYACTIV-
DRIVE
(6EC-AT)
|2,116,800
|21.6
[21.8]
|18.1
[17.6]
|21.3
[21.9]
|23.8
[24.2]
|SKYACTIV-
MT(6MT)
|2,116,800
|25.2
|23.3
|25.0
|26.3
|AWD
|SKYACTIV-
DRIVE
(6EC-AT)
|2,322,000
|19.2
[19.4]
|16.3
[16.5]
|19.0
[19.3]
|21.0
[21.1]
|XD
L Package
|2WD
(FF)
|SKYACTIV-
DRIVE
(6EC-AT)
|2,413,800
|21.6
[21.8]
|18.1
[17.6]
|21.3
[21.9]
|23.8
[24.2]
|SKYACTIV-
MT(6MT)
|2,413,800
|25.2
|23.3
|25.0
|26.3
|AWD
|SKYACTIV-
DRIVE
(6EC-AT)
|2,619,000
|19.2
[19.4]
|16.3
[16.5]
|19.0
[19.3]
|21.0
[21.1]
|15MB
|2WD
(FF)
|SKYACTIV-G
1.5
|SKYACTIV-
MT(6MT)
|1,620,000
|20.2
|16.3
|20.7
|22.1
- - Prices shown above do not include insurance or taxes except consumption tax. A recycling fee of 8,430 yen must also be paid at the time of purchase.
- - Under Japan's eco-car tax incentive program, models with Skyactiv-D are not subject to acquisition tax and are exempt from the motor vehicle tonnage tax.
- - The degree of tax reduction is decided by the eco-car tax program for the promotion of eco-friendly vehicles. Acquisition tax exemption applies to cars registered by September 30, 2019.
- - Motor vehicle tonnage tax exemption applies to cars registered by April 30, 2021.
- - Figures in square brackets indicate fuel economy with i-Eloop, available as a factory-installed option with XD Proactive S Package and XD L Package models with an automatic transmission. i-Eloop costs 64,800 yen.
- - Selecting the special body color Soul Red Crystal increases the price by 54,000 yen.
- - Selecting the special body color Machine Gray increases the price by 43,200 yen.
- - Selecting the special body color Snowflake White Pearl Mica increases the price by 32,400 yen.
- 1 Production of the Mazda Demio finished at the end of June. Sales will end once remaining stocks run out.
- 2 Skyactiv-Vehicle Architecture denotes a set of unique structural technologies that create a driving environment that enables people to make the most of the human body's innate balance ability. Mazda reviewed the function of every part in development and took a vehicle-total approach to optimization. The seats keep the pelvis upright to maintain the natural S-curve of the spine, the vehicle body adopts multi-directional ring structures to transmit input energy without delay, the various parts of the chassis work together to smoothly transfer forces to the sprung load and NVH performance was developed in consideration of the characteristics of sound and vibrational energy and the mechanisms of human hearing.
- 3 Standard with XD L Package. Also available as a factory-installed set option with model grades other than 15S and 15MB.
- 4 Standard with 15S L Package and XD L Package. Available as a factory-installed set option with15S Proactive S Package, XD Proactive S Package and 15MB.
- 5 Standard with 15S L Package and XD L Package. Available as a factory-installed set option with 15S Proactive S Package and XD Proactive S Package.
- 6 Standard with 15S L Package, XD L Package,15S Proactive S Package, XD Proactive S Package. Also available as a factory-installed set option for model grades other than 15MB.
- 7 Apple CarPlay is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Android™ is a trademark of Google LLC.
- 8 Available as a factory-installed option in 15S L Package, XD L Package, 15S Proactive S Package and XD Proactive S Package with automatic transmissions.
- 9 Standard with 15S L Package and XD L Package. Also available as a factory-installed set option with model grades other than 15S and 15MB.
- 10 WLTC test cycle fuel economy figures are measured under specified test conditions and by Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism. Fuel consumption is affected by driving conditions, including weather and traffic conditions, and driving style, including frequent rapid acceleration, air-conditioner usage, and other factors.
WLTC: A global test cycle consisting of city, suburban and highway modes weighted to reflect average use times.
City mode: Simulates driving at low speeds with traffic lights and congestion
Suburban mode: Simulates driving with little influence from traffic lights and congestion
Highway mode: Simulates driving on a highway