It’s finally 07.18.19, which means we are only a few hours away from the highly anticipated debut of the mid-engined Corvette. It’s far from being the first one to have the powertrain behind the seats, but you’ll actually be able to buy one from your local Chevy dealer instead of having to settle with images and details about prototypes.

The whole idea of a mid-engined Corvette kicked off 60 years ago, and after decades of experimental prototypes, Chevy is about to take the wraps off a production model. The C8 has been teased to death, not to mention spied about a million times undergoing testing in the United States as well as in Europe at the Nürburgring in Germany. There have also been countless rumors and speculations, which included some wild gossip like a hybrid model and even a pure electric version.

We’ve noticed some people are already criticizing Chevy for killing the front-engined Corvette to replace it with this completely new model that will carry over the “Stingray” moniker in its base trim. They argue the two models should peacefully coexist in the lineup, with the front-engined sports car to serve as the more affordable offering while the mid-engined version to cater to those willing to pay the premium for the sportiest ‘Vette ever made. We will let time and sales numbers be the judge of that.

The one we will be seeing tonight is going the base “Stingray” model, with hotter derivatives planned for later in the vehicle’s life cycle. Besides the car itself and the engines that will power it, we’re anxious to find out how much it’s going to cost, especially in entry-level guise.

Arguably the most significant debut of the year, at least when it comes to cars born in North America, the Corvette C8 will finally remove the camouflage tonight. The livestream will start at 7:50 PM Pacific time / 10:50 PM Eastern time. The actual show kicks off 10 minutes later.

If you have the patience to check out one more (and final, we promise) teaser, the one below was presented last night during the Chevy Elite Leaders Dinner event held in Orange County, California. It talks about Chevy’s decision to change the location of the engine and how switching to a mid-engined layout has had a positive impact on the vehicle’s performance on a race track.

