That's way less than the current base-model CTS.
We were introduced to the Cadillac CT5 sedan at the 2019 New York Auto Show in April. The handsome four-door replaces the CTS, and though the names are frustratingly similar, thus far all evidence suggests the new sedan is a worthy successor. One of the primary ingredients for that assessment has thus far been missing, but with Cadillac announcing the CT5’s base price of $37,890, our initial assessment remains positive. However, there’s a bit more to it than that.
According to a fresh press release sent to Motor1.com, Cadillac indeed lists the base-model CT5 Luxury as starting well under $40,000, and that includes destination charges. For that price you get the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 237 horsepower (177 kilowatts), driving just the back wheels through a 10-speed automatic transmission. Other standard features include a wide range of driver-assist systems, with forward collision alert and automatic emergency braking being among them. A 10-inch touch screen and keyless push-button start are also spiffy standard-issue tech features. By comparison, the phased-out 2019 CTS starts life nearly $10,000 higher – $46,995 to be exact – and comes with less standard equipment.
Stepping up the ladder, the CT5 Premium Luxury starts at $41,690 with rear-wheel drive or $44,780 with all-wheel drive. Click up one more rung to the CT5 Sport with AWD and you’ll pay $45,290 – still over $1,000 less than the current base-model CTS. There is something of a catch with these figures, however. Right now, Cadillac only offers pricing for 2020 CT5 sedans with the base 2.0-liter engine. If you want a bit more power, definitely expect to pay a bit more. Also, Cadillac was keen to point out these prices do not include vehicles equipped with Super Cruise.
For that matter, pricing isn’t yet available for the CT5-V, which offers a 355-hp version of the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 that will endow standard CT5 models with 335 hp. Cadillac doesn’t tell us when complete pricing will be available, though we expect to see something by the end of July.
Source: Cadillac
This year, Cadillac has introduced a new sedan portfolio that better differentiates our vehicles in terms of size, price and features. The first Cadillac sedan to employ this new strategy is the first-ever 2020 CT5, and we are pleased to announce that it will have a base price starting lower than its competition, without compromising design, content or performance. The CT5 Luxury model will start at $37,890 (including destination freight charge).
CT5 offers more spacious accommodations than its competitors – like BMW 3 Series, Mercedes C Class and Audi A4 - in terms of vehicle length, height, wheel base, front head room, front leg room, front shoulder room, rear shoulder room and rear leg room. In addition, CT5 is the only vehicle in its segment offering a 10-speed automatic transmission, OnStar, Rear Camera Mirror, Safety Alert Seat, self-sealing tires, and it features driving dynamics built on Cadillac’s award-winning RWD architecture. AWD is available.
CT5’s standard features include: Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Patented Safety Alert Seat, Digital HD Backup Camera, 10-speed automatic transmission, 2.0T engine, Electronic Precision Shift, Driver Vehicle Mode Control including customizable My-Mode setting, Cadillac’s next generation infotainment system with 10” HD touch screen and rotary controller, OnStar, Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start, Active Noise Cancellation and sound optimization.
The 2.0L Turbo engine model base pricing is noted just below. Pricing for the later available 3.0TT engine, V-Series model and additional features, including Super Cruise, will be announced separately.
|
|
RWD
|
AWD*
|
CT5 Luxury
|
$37,890
|
$40,490
|
CT5 Premium Luxury
|
$41,690
|
$44,780
|
CT5 Sport
|
$42,690
|
$45,290
* MSRP includes additional Cold Climate Package content