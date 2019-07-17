We were introduced to the Cadillac CT5 sedan at the 2019 New York Auto Show in April. The handsome four-door replaces the CTS, and though the names are frustratingly similar, thus far all evidence suggests the new sedan is a worthy successor. One of the primary ingredients for that assessment has thus far been missing, but with Cadillac announcing the CT5’s base price of $37,890, our initial assessment remains positive. However, there’s a bit more to it than that.

According to a fresh press release sent to Motor1.com, Cadillac indeed lists the base-model CT5 Luxury as starting well under $40,000, and that includes destination charges. For that price you get the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 237 horsepower (177 kilowatts), driving just the back wheels through a 10-speed automatic transmission. Other standard features include a wide range of driver-assist systems, with forward collision alert and automatic emergency braking being among them. A 10-inch touch screen and keyless push-button start are also spiffy standard-issue tech features. By comparison, the phased-out 2019 CTS starts life nearly $10,000 higher – $46,995 to be exact – and comes with less standard equipment.

50 Photos

Stepping up the ladder, the CT5 Premium Luxury starts at $41,690 with rear-wheel drive or $44,780 with all-wheel drive. Click up one more rung to the CT5 Sport with AWD and you’ll pay $45,290 – still over $1,000 less than the current base-model CTS. There is something of a catch with these figures, however. Right now, Cadillac only offers pricing for 2020 CT5 sedans with the base 2.0-liter engine. If you want a bit more power, definitely expect to pay a bit more. Also, Cadillac was keen to point out these prices do not include vehicles equipped with Super Cruise.

For that matter, pricing isn’t yet available for the CT5-V, which offers a 355-hp version of the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 that will endow standard CT5 models with 335 hp. Cadillac doesn’t tell us when complete pricing will be available, though we expect to see something by the end of July.

Source: Cadillac