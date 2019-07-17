Coupe and SUV models also get a tech upgrade inside.
Well, it looks like we have some mud on our faces. Mercedes-Benz unveiled its facelifted GLC-Class earlier in 2019, starting with the standard SUV in March at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. A month later we saw the GLC Coupe arrive in New York, along with the amped-up AMG GLC 63. An anonymous tip came to our inbox in June, claiming to be a Mercedes dealer with news that the lower-level AMG GLC 43 was dropped. Obviously, that’s not the case as now we have a whole bunch of photos and full information on the 2020 GLC 43, both in standard and coupe trim.
The minor facelift will be familiar to everyone who follows Mercedes. A revised front fascia with the Panamericana Grille and fresh headlights grace the GLC 43’s nose, with new taillights and a redesigned lower fascia at the rear being the exterior highlights. The oval quad exhaust outlets on the GLC 43 serve to visually separate it from the GLC 63.
Inside, you’ll find similarly subtle changes fitted to the existing GLC greenhouse, with updated trim options and a new steering wheel being the obvious differences. From a tech standpoint, both iterations of the GLC 43 receive the latest MBUX infotainment system. A 10.25-inch touchscreen is mounted in the center of the dash, while the driver gets a 12.3-inch instrument cluster.
Familiarity abounds under the GLC 43’s skin. The 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6, 9-speed automatic transmission, and 4Matic all-wheel-drive system are essentially carry over, though the boosted mill is tuned to produce 385 horsepower (287 kilowatts). That’s a modest 23-hp improvement from the previous model, and while it’s not as brisk as the GLC 63’s 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, Mercedes-AMG says it can reach 60 mph in 4.7 seconds. Combine that with a rear-biased AWD system, and the GLC 43 is still a lively people mover.
Pricing isn’t available for the new GLC 43, but Mercedes says it should be available later this year.
More agile and more distinctive: the new GLC 43 SUV and
GLC 43 Coupe
Affalterbach. Mercedes-AMG introduces a range of measures in a
fundamental update of its successful GLC 43 SUV and Coupe models. The
AMG-specific grille, new exterior lights, expressive front bumper and round
twin-tailpipes combine to further enhance the appeal of these GLC 43 models
from Mercedes-AMG. The 3.0-liter V6 biturbo engine now develops 385 hp,
which is 23 hp more than before. The driving experience and agility are further
improved thanks to the rear-biased AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive
system, the AMG DYNAMICS agility control system, and the responsive AMG
SPEEDSHIFT® TCT 9G transmission. The latest version of the MBUX
infotainment system, with AMG-specific functions and displays, introduces an
innovative interface that enhances the vehicle's everyday use. Inside, the
GLC 43 provides an exceptional amount of space for passengers, luggage,
and includes a comprehensive range of safety features.
"The new GLC 43 SUV and Coupe in their latest guises also feature the AMGspecific radiator grille, identifying them straight away as fully-fledged members
of our diverse and highly successful SUV family. This mid-size performance SUV
combines new, expressive design features with enhanced performance, the
innovative MBUX infotainment system and absolute viability in everyday use.
And, of course, its exceptional agility and sporty driving dynamics mean that we
are able to meet our brand promise of "Driving Performance" in this segment,
too", says Tobias Moers, Chairman of the Board of Management of MercedesAMG GmbH.
Enhanced performance meets efficiency: the AMG-enhanced 3.0-liter V6
biturbo engine
Both the SUV and the Coupe benefit from the 3.0-liter V6 engine’s 23 hp output
increase, taking it to 385 hp. The peak torque of 384 lb-ft is available from
2500 to 4500 rpm. The higher output can be attributed to larger turbochargers
and new software adjustments. The larger, stand-alone turbocharger units are
mounted close to the engine and respond swiftly, thereby guaranteeing
exceptional performance: it takes a mere 4.7 seconds for the SUV and the
Coupe to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph. The top speed is electronically limited to
130 mph, unless equipped with the optionally available 21” wheels with
Summer Performance Tires, which raise the top speed to 155 mph. The
powerful AMG engine is visually identifiable by a red aluminum insert and
AMG lettering on its engine cover.
The exterior: AMG-specific radiator grille and new distinctive headlamps
The AMG-specific grille with its vertical chrome fins combined with the
restyled LED high-performance headlamps emphasize the expressive character
of the front design. The matte black fins over the air intakes feature trim
elements in silver, further enhancing the car's visual presence.
Viewed from the side, the accentuated side sill panels are a particularly
striking feature of both the SUV and the Coupe. These side sills were designed
to visually lower and elongate the vehicle’s profile. A similarly eye-catching
feature are the aerodynamically optimized AMG light-alloy wheels, with 20-
inch wheels with AMG lettering fitted as standard. A selection of three
additional wheel variants, ranging from 20 to 21 inches in size, are optionally
available.
The distinctive rear end, with its broad bumper, diffuser and round twintailpipes, also contributes to the sporty look. As with the front view, the
redesigned LED taillights provide an unmistakable light signature.
Interior: sporty spaciousness with red highlights
The interior design reinforces the sporty appearance of the exterior and
emphasizes the dynamic ambitions of the new GLC 43. This mid-size
performance SUV features sport seats as standard, which offer improved lateral
support to both the driver and front passenger. The upholstery, in standard
black MB-Tex / DINAMICA, has a distinctive design with red topstitching. Trim
elements in aluminum with a longitudinal grain further highlight the car's
sporty character.
The SUV and Coupe models of the GLC 43 offer plenty of space for passengers
and luggage, an extensive range of safety features and a high level of longdistance comfort. Additional possibilities for individualization come courtesy of
the new interior appointment options of cranberry/black leather and magma
grey/black leather.
Dynamic design, exceptional ergonomics, and intuitive controls are hallmarks
of the new, standard AMG steering wheel in Nappa leather. The new wheel has
a flattened bottom and a perforated grip area. The galvanized steering wheel
gearshift paddles allow for an even sportier driving style with manual gear
shifting. The optionally available AMG DRIVE UNIT steering wheel buttons
enable faster and more precise control of specific dynamic handling functions.
These consist of a round controller with an integrated display beneath the
right-hand steering-wheel spoke, plus two vertically positioned color display
buttons beneath the left-hand steering-wheel spoke. Thanks to the ergonomic
positioning of the additional steering wheel buttons within the immediate grip
area, the driver's hands remain on the wheel at all times.
Control at your fingertips
The latest version of the MBUX infotainment system further underlines the
car's suitability for everyday use and establishes an even closer connection
between vehicle, driver and passengers. Whether it’s operated via the
touchpad, touch control buttons on the steering wheel, or by voice control: the
operating system of the GLC 43 is as versatile as it is flexible.
The trailblazing voice control activated with the words "Hey Mercedes" is also
on board the new GLC 43. Thanks to artificial intelligence, MBUX recognizes
and understands nearly all sentences from the fields of infotainment and
vehicle operation, even if they are expressed indirectly.
The driver receives visual information via the 12.3-inch instrument cluster on
the left and the 10.25-inch touchscreen display on the right. With the three
AMG-specific display styles of "Classic", "Sport" or "Supersport", the vehicle
functions are vividly brought to life.
From comfortable to sporty, and steady to agile: five drive programs and
AMG Dynamics
The GLC 43 SUV and Coupe come with a choice of five drive programs:
"Slippery", "Comfort", "Sport", "Sport+" and "Individual". Using these allows
the characteristics of the vehicle to be individualized even further with the
touch of a finger. The available range extends from efficient and comfortable to
dynamic and sporty. The programs modify key parameters, such as the
response of the engine, transmission, suspension and steering. The programs
are now linked to the AMG DYNAMICS agility control system, which means
that the handling characteristics can be set to meet various requirements and
driving conditions with even more differentiation.
In the case of the Performance SUV models, the umbrella term AMG
DYNAMICS encompasses the agility functions "Basic" and "Advanced", which
are automatically selected by their respective drive program. Parameters
relevant to driving, such as the control threshold of the completely redesigned
ESP® (Electronic Stability Program), are adjusted according to the selected
drive program. This means that while the full scope of ESP activity is retained,
the available spectrum of lateral dynamics is considerable. The driver can
select here between "Stable" and "Agile".
"Basic" is assigned to the "Slippery" and "Comfort" drive programs. In
this case, the GLC 43 demonstrates very stable handling with a high
level of yaw damping.
"Advanced" is activated in the "Sport" and "Sport+" programs. The GLC
43 is then neutrally balanced. The lower yaw damping, lower steering
angle requirement and enhanced agility support dynamic maneuvers
such as driving on winding country roads.
Speedy shifting: the AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission
The GLC 43 features the tried and tested AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT
9-speed automatic transmission (TCT = Torque-Converter Transmission), which
is specifically configured to deliver a dynamic driving experience. It is
optimally tuned to the engine and promises the agile acceleration that is
typical of AMG, along with speedy gearshift changes – either automatic, or
manual via the steering wheel shift paddles. The model-specific software
application means that very short shift times are easily achieved.
The multiple downshift function allows for quick bursts of speed, while the
double-declutching function in the "Sport" and "Sport+" drive programs makes
for an even more dynamic driving experience. Defined ignition adjustments
also provide faster gear shifts in the other modes. In all modes, setting off from
a stop occurs in first gear, in order to guarantee a responsive driving
experience.
Optimal grip: AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive
The standard-specification AMG Performance 4MATIC four-wheel drive
features rear-biased torque distribution with a front/rear axle split of 31 to
69 percent. This configuration delivers enhanced driving dynamics and higher
lateral acceleration on the road, as well as improved traction during
acceleration. The single-stage transfer case of the four-wheel drive system is
flange-mounted to the transmission as a separate system.
Self-adjusting: the AMG Sport Suspension based on AIR BODY CONTROL
The AMG Sport Suspension combines the advantages of various types of
suspension in one. It is based on the AIR BODY CONTROL air suspension with
AMG-specific Adaptive Damping System (ADS PLUS), thereby ensuring both
sporty driving dynamics and comfort on long journeys. The multi-chamber air
suspension offers a broad spread between the most comfortable and the most
sporty set-up and adapts to the current load. Thanks to the pneumatic all-round
level control system, the vehicle level remains constant, independently of the
load it is carrying. At high speeds the vehicle is lowered, to reduce wind
resistance and further increase stability.
The adaptive damping adjustment of the AMG Sport Suspension based on AIR
BODY CONTROL comes as standard. This fully automatic, electronically controlled
system adjusts the damping at each wheel to the current conditions. This improves
driving safety and ride comfort. The damping is adjusted individually for each
wheel, and depends on the driving style, the road surface and the selected
suspension setting. The ideal operating point can be selected at all times on the
basis of a broad scope of information relating to acceleration or vehicle speed, for
example. Via a switch on the center console, the driver can select between three
different sets of damper characteristics, namely "Comfort", "Sport" and "Sport+",
and thus individually influence the driving experience — from highly comfortable
to very sporty.
Precise feedback: the AMG speed-sensitive steering
The electromechanical speed-sensitive power steering has a variable ratio and
impresses with its precise, authentic feedback. The steering assistance is
reduced at high speeds, and continuously increases at lower speeds. This
means that comparatively little steering force is required at low speeds, while
the best possible control over the vehicle is maintained at high speeds. Steering
assistance is assigned to various stages of the AMG DYNAMICS system. In
'Advanced’, the driver receives more feedback about the driving conditions.
Data at a glance:
2020 AMG GLC 43 SUV 2020 AMG GLC 43 Coupe
Engine biturbo 3.0-liter V6 with
direct injection
biturbo 3.0-liter V6 with direct
injection
Displacement 2996 cc 2996 cc
Output 385 hp at
5500-6000 rpm
385 hp at
5500-6000 rpm
Peak torque 384 lb-ft at 2500-4500 rpm 384 lb-ft at 2500-4500 rpm
Drive system AMG Performance 4MATIC
all-wheel drive with AMGspecific power distribution
AMG Performance 4MATIC allwheel drive with AMG-specific
power distribution
Transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9-
speed
AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9-
speed
Acceleration 0-100 km/h 4.7 s 4.7 s
Top speed 130mph* 130mph*
Availability Late 2019 Late 2019