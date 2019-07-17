Hide press release Show press release

More agile and more distinctive: the new GLC 43 SUV and

GLC 43 Coupe



Affalterbach. Mercedes-AMG introduces a range of measures in a

fundamental update of its successful GLC 43 SUV and Coupe models. The

AMG-specific grille, new exterior lights, expressive front bumper and round

twin-tailpipes combine to further enhance the appeal of these GLC 43 models

from Mercedes-AMG. The 3.0-liter V6 biturbo engine now develops 385 hp,

which is 23 hp more than before. The driving experience and agility are further

improved thanks to the rear-biased AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive

system, the AMG DYNAMICS agility control system, and the responsive AMG

SPEEDSHIFT® TCT 9G transmission. The latest version of the MBUX

infotainment system, with AMG-specific functions and displays, introduces an

innovative interface that enhances the vehicle's everyday use. Inside, the

GLC 43 provides an exceptional amount of space for passengers, luggage,

and includes a comprehensive range of safety features.



"The new GLC 43 SUV and Coupe in their latest guises also feature the AMGspecific radiator grille, identifying them straight away as fully-fledged members

of our diverse and highly successful SUV family. This mid-size performance SUV

combines new, expressive design features with enhanced performance, the

innovative MBUX infotainment system and absolute viability in everyday use.

And, of course, its exceptional agility and sporty driving dynamics mean that we

are able to meet our brand promise of "Driving Performance" in this segment,

too", says Tobias Moers, Chairman of the Board of Management of MercedesAMG GmbH.



Enhanced performance meets efficiency: the AMG-enhanced 3.0-liter V6

biturbo engine



Both the SUV and the Coupe benefit from the 3.0-liter V6 engine’s 23 hp output

increase, taking it to 385 hp. The peak torque of 384 lb-ft is available from

2500 to 4500 rpm. The higher output can be attributed to larger turbochargers

and new software adjustments. The larger, stand-alone turbocharger units are

mounted close to the engine and respond swiftly, thereby guaranteeing

exceptional performance: it takes a mere 4.7 seconds for the SUV and the

Coupe to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph. The top speed is electronically limited to

130 mph, unless equipped with the optionally available 21” wheels with

Summer Performance Tires, which raise the top speed to 155 mph. The

powerful AMG engine is visually identifiable by a red aluminum insert and

AMG lettering on its engine cover.



The exterior: AMG-specific radiator grille and new distinctive headlamps

The AMG-specific grille with its vertical chrome fins combined with the

restyled LED high-performance headlamps emphasize the expressive character

of the front design. The matte black fins over the air intakes feature trim

elements in silver, further enhancing the car's visual presence.



Viewed from the side, the accentuated side sill panels are a particularly

striking feature of both the SUV and the Coupe. These side sills were designed

to visually lower and elongate the vehicle’s profile. A similarly eye-catching

feature are the aerodynamically optimized AMG light-alloy wheels, with 20-

inch wheels with AMG lettering fitted as standard. A selection of three

additional wheel variants, ranging from 20 to 21 inches in size, are optionally

available.



The distinctive rear end, with its broad bumper, diffuser and round twintailpipes, also contributes to the sporty look. As with the front view, the

redesigned LED taillights provide an unmistakable light signature.



Interior: sporty spaciousness with red highlights

The interior design reinforces the sporty appearance of the exterior and

emphasizes the dynamic ambitions of the new GLC 43. This mid-size

performance SUV features sport seats as standard, which offer improved lateral

support to both the driver and front passenger. The upholstery, in standard

black MB-Tex / DINAMICA, has a distinctive design with red topstitching. Trim

elements in aluminum with a longitudinal grain further highlight the car's

sporty character.



The SUV and Coupe models of the GLC 43 offer plenty of space for passengers

and luggage, an extensive range of safety features and a high level of longdistance comfort. Additional possibilities for individualization come courtesy of

the new interior appointment options of cranberry/black leather and magma

grey/black leather.



Dynamic design, exceptional ergonomics, and intuitive controls are hallmarks

of the new, standard AMG steering wheel in Nappa leather. The new wheel has

a flattened bottom and a perforated grip area. The galvanized steering wheel

gearshift paddles allow for an even sportier driving style with manual gear

shifting. The optionally available AMG DRIVE UNIT steering wheel buttons

enable faster and more precise control of specific dynamic handling functions.

These consist of a round controller with an integrated display beneath the

right-hand steering-wheel spoke, plus two vertically positioned color display

buttons beneath the left-hand steering-wheel spoke. Thanks to the ergonomic

positioning of the additional steering wheel buttons within the immediate grip

area, the driver's hands remain on the wheel at all times.



Control at your fingertips

The latest version of the MBUX infotainment system further underlines the

car's suitability for everyday use and establishes an even closer connection

between vehicle, driver and passengers. Whether it’s operated via the

touchpad, touch control buttons on the steering wheel, or by voice control: the

operating system of the GLC 43 is as versatile as it is flexible.



The trailblazing voice control activated with the words "Hey Mercedes" is also

on board the new GLC 43. Thanks to artificial intelligence, MBUX recognizes

and understands nearly all sentences from the fields of infotainment and

vehicle operation, even if they are expressed indirectly.



The driver receives visual information via the 12.3-inch instrument cluster on

the left and the 10.25-inch touchscreen display on the right. With the three

AMG-specific display styles of "Classic", "Sport" or "Supersport", the vehicle

functions are vividly brought to life.



From comfortable to sporty, and steady to agile: five drive programs and

AMG Dynamics

The GLC 43 SUV and Coupe come with a choice of five drive programs:

"Slippery", "Comfort", "Sport", "Sport+" and "Individual". Using these allows

the characteristics of the vehicle to be individualized even further with the

touch of a finger. The available range extends from efficient and comfortable to

dynamic and sporty. The programs modify key parameters, such as the

response of the engine, transmission, suspension and steering. The programs

are now linked to the AMG DYNAMICS agility control system, which means

that the handling characteristics can be set to meet various requirements and

driving conditions with even more differentiation.



In the case of the Performance SUV models, the umbrella term AMG

DYNAMICS encompasses the agility functions "Basic" and "Advanced", which

are automatically selected by their respective drive program. Parameters

relevant to driving, such as the control threshold of the completely redesigned

ESP® (Electronic Stability Program), are adjusted according to the selected

drive program. This means that while the full scope of ESP activity is retained,

the available spectrum of lateral dynamics is considerable. The driver can

select here between "Stable" and "Agile".



 "Basic" is assigned to the "Slippery" and "Comfort" drive programs. In

this case, the GLC 43 demonstrates very stable handling with a high

level of yaw damping.

 "Advanced" is activated in the "Sport" and "Sport+" programs. The GLC

43 is then neutrally balanced. The lower yaw damping, lower steering

angle requirement and enhanced agility support dynamic maneuvers

such as driving on winding country roads.

Speedy shifting: the AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission

The GLC 43 features the tried and tested AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT

9-speed automatic transmission (TCT = Torque-Converter Transmission), which

is specifically configured to deliver a dynamic driving experience. It is

optimally tuned to the engine and promises the agile acceleration that is

typical of AMG, along with speedy gearshift changes – either automatic, or

manual via the steering wheel shift paddles. The model-specific software

application means that very short shift times are easily achieved.



The multiple downshift function allows for quick bursts of speed, while the

double-declutching function in the "Sport" and "Sport+" drive programs makes

for an even more dynamic driving experience. Defined ignition adjustments

also provide faster gear shifts in the other modes. In all modes, setting off from

a stop occurs in first gear, in order to guarantee a responsive driving

experience.



Optimal grip: AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive

The standard-specification AMG Performance 4MATIC four-wheel drive

features rear-biased torque distribution with a front/rear axle split of 31 to

69 percent. This configuration delivers enhanced driving dynamics and higher

lateral acceleration on the road, as well as improved traction during

acceleration. The single-stage transfer case of the four-wheel drive system is

flange-mounted to the transmission as a separate system.



Self-adjusting: the AMG Sport Suspension based on AIR BODY CONTROL

The AMG Sport Suspension combines the advantages of various types of

suspension in one. It is based on the AIR BODY CONTROL air suspension with

AMG-specific Adaptive Damping System (ADS PLUS), thereby ensuring both

sporty driving dynamics and comfort on long journeys. The multi-chamber air

suspension offers a broad spread between the most comfortable and the most

sporty set-up and adapts to the current load. Thanks to the pneumatic all-round

level control system, the vehicle level remains constant, independently of the

load it is carrying. At high speeds the vehicle is lowered, to reduce wind

resistance and further increase stability.



The adaptive damping adjustment of the AMG Sport Suspension based on AIR

BODY CONTROL comes as standard. This fully automatic, electronically controlled

system adjusts the damping at each wheel to the current conditions. This improves

driving safety and ride comfort. The damping is adjusted individually for each

wheel, and depends on the driving style, the road surface and the selected

suspension setting. The ideal operating point can be selected at all times on the

basis of a broad scope of information relating to acceleration or vehicle speed, for

example. Via a switch on the center console, the driver can select between three

different sets of damper characteristics, namely "Comfort", "Sport" and "Sport+",

and thus individually influence the driving experience — from highly comfortable

to very sporty.



Precise feedback: the AMG speed-sensitive steering

The electromechanical speed-sensitive power steering has a variable ratio and

impresses with its precise, authentic feedback. The steering assistance is

reduced at high speeds, and continuously increases at lower speeds. This

means that comparatively little steering force is required at low speeds, while

the best possible control over the vehicle is maintained at high speeds. Steering

assistance is assigned to various stages of the AMG DYNAMICS system. In

'Advanced’, the driver receives more feedback about the driving conditions.



Data at a glance:

2020 AMG GLC 43 SUV 2020 AMG GLC 43 Coupe

Engine biturbo 3.0-liter V6 with

direct injection

biturbo 3.0-liter V6 with direct

injection

Displacement 2996 cc 2996 cc

Output 385 hp at

5500-6000 rpm

385 hp at

5500-6000 rpm

Peak torque 384 lb-ft at 2500-4500 rpm 384 lb-ft at 2500-4500 rpm

Drive system AMG Performance 4MATIC

all-wheel drive with AMGspecific power distribution

AMG Performance 4MATIC allwheel drive with AMG-specific

power distribution

Transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9-

speed

AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9-

speed

Acceleration 0-100 km/h 4.7 s 4.7 s

Top speed 130mph* 130mph*

Availability Late 2019 Late 2019



