When the 2019 Hyundai Veloster N hit the scene, we were rather smitten with its bang-for-buck performance. In his Veloster N review, Motor1.com Senior Editor Greg Fink flat-out called the hot hatchback a “performance bargain” with a base price of $26,900. That figure delivered a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-pot making 250 horsepower (186 kilowatts), and for 2020 you still get the same gutsy mill. However, it looks like you’ll have to pay a bit more for it.

A new report from Cars Direct identifies a $500 increase for the 2020 Veloster N. Looking at Hyundai’s order guide, the hot hatch will sticker for $27,400. Once you add in the mandatory $920 destination charge, the newest model will hit your bank account for $28,320. It’s not a major increase, and it’s still hard to match the Veloster’s bang-for-buck formula. However, Hyundai’s price increase comes without any major changes in equipment or options. Perhaps the automaker felt it was too much of a performance bargain.

For the record, pricing across the entire Veloster line is going up for 2020, though not nearly as much as the racy N model. Entry-level Velosters will see a $100 bump, while the Premium goes up just $50. Aside from the N, the Veloster R-Spec sees the largest increase at $250, but blind-spot monitoring and cross-traffic alert are also added to the hatchback’s list of standard equipment. When it comes to the N, it does appear that Hyundai simply felt it was too cheap.

Peer pressure could also be a factor here. Honda recently bumped the price of its Civic Type R by $610 – its second increase for the 2019 model year. Though the Veloster N lines up closer to the recently departed Ford Fiesta ST, people tend to draw comparisons between the hot Hyundai and the Type R. Here’s hoping Hyundai doesn’t adopt Honda’s price-bump strategy, because we really like the Veloster N as an affordable hot hatch.