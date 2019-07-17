While the swirling white-and-black camouflage is familiar, what’s hiding underneath remains a mystery. Well, sort of. We know Mercedes is continuing to test its new C-Class, likely to debut sometime next year as a 2021 model, and this new video shows a trio of prototypes testing. They got caught in traffic, giving us a clear opportunity to spot the test mules in motion.

Mercedes is doing a great job of hiding the sedan’s trademark features. The camouflage looks nearly identical to the camo spotted on other spied prototypes. Even the exposed portion of the roof is the same. The lighting elements front and back are adequately covered with placeholder taillights and covered headlights, making it challenging to discover any concrete design features. Even the grille is heavily covered with what appears to be a mesh screen. Like other spied prototypes, these three have the same sensors exposed at the front.

Details about the new C-Class are equally as hidden as the car itself. It’ll again take on the BMW 3 Series while sporting a range of powertrains, possibly including a plug-in hybrid version, which we’ve spied testing. Also, expect the high-powered AMG model to return to take on the BMW M3, which shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone at this point. We do know the C-Class will grow in size, but only slightly so, riding on the MRA2 platform which is underpinning the sedan for the first time.

4 Photos

Sadly, the video doesn’t give us many new details about the 2021 C-Class. It looks as stately as ever with its upright front end – likely due to the camouflage hiding design details – and tall greenhouse. It’ll be a while before Mercedes pulls the cover off the new car, which should give us plenty of chances to spot the car testing, along with plenty of leaks about powertrains, too.