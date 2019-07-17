The 2019 Ford Edge ST may not be truly worthy of the ST badge but it’s still a decent SUV with “a nice balance between comfort and performance, and a model-specific twin-turbocharged V6 engine.” If you happen to be looking for a near-performance sport utility vehicle from a non-premium brand, July could prove to be the perfect month of the year to buy one. Here’s why.

Dealer incentive bulletins released earlier this week and brought to our attention by CarsDirect show Ford’s V6 crossover is eligible for over $5,000 in rebates. When you combine this with dealer discounts, you can save more than $9,000 off the MSRP, the publication reports. Roughly, that’s more than a 20-percent discount from the sticker price of the base model ($42,355).

For example, a dealer in Sarasota, Florida offers a total discount of $8,381 off the MSRP of $51,703 for a unit of the model, equipped with a panoramic roof and satellite navigation system. A Fort Worth dealer is promising an even bigger discount of $9,072 for an Edge ST with a sticker price of $45,045.

But be careful – not all listings are fair. A dealer from Michigan, for example, is offering a huge $14,410 discount off MSRP but there’s a catch – “the seller includes a $2,000 loyalty discount for returning lessees, $2,000 for Fusion owners, and a $1,250 incentive you can only get when upgrading from an Escape to an Edge,” all at the same time, as CarsDirect reports.

Just as a reminder, the Edge ST comes powered by a 2.7-liter twin-turbo V6 engine sending 335 horsepower (250 kilowatts) and 380 pound-feet (515 Newton-meters) to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox. With an estimated 0 to 60 miles per hour (0-96 kilometers per hour) acceleration in 6.0 seconds, and prices that can reach low $35,000 range after discounts, it may begin to appear on your radar. At least, until the end of July.