U.S. pricing is out for the supercar, and this is the kind of performance you'll be getting for $200,645.
A hardcore special edition of a hardcore version of an already hardcore supercar – that’s one simple way to describe the Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro. What’s sort of funny is that this isn’t even the ultimate variant as we all know a Black Series model is expected to land at some point in 2020. The “awe-inspiring” coupe as described by the three-pointed star finally has a price tag in the United States. Are you ready? $200,645, including the destination and delivery charge.
We know that in the hands of a professional driver, the GT R Pro can lap the Nürburgring in 7:04 as demonstrated by AMG GT3 racing driver Maro Engel late in 2018. But what someone who is not a fully fledged racing driver? Sport Auto’s Christian Gebhardt, who knows his way around the Green Hell, had the chance to hop onto the driver’s seat and take the track-focused supercar for a quick run.
He crossed the finish line in a not-too-shabby 7 minutes and 6.60 seconds, so he was only about two seconds slower than German professional racing driver Maro Engel. It’s important to mention the GT R Pro driven hard at the Nürburgring was equipped with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 ZP tires developed for maximum track performance to get the most out of the car.
Mercedes-Benz USA says the new GT R Pro will be available at dealers towards the end of the year. Bear in mind production is capped at only 750 units for the entire world and just 150 of them are earmarked for the U.S., so better act fast if you want to get your hands on one of these rear-wheel-drive track beasts. If you're willing to wait for the Black Series, prepare to pay what will likely be a massive premium over the Pro.
For comparison, we've attached below Maro Engel's Nürburgring lap with the Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro from late last year.
Awe-inspiring new Mercedes-AMG GT R PRO to start from $199,650
Mercedes-Benz USA announced pricing today for the new Mercedes- AMG GT R PRO, an exclusive model from the high-performance AMG GT family. Starting from $199,650*, the GT R PRO is limited to 750 units globally and features further-honed driving dynamics, specifically tuned for the racetrack. Drawing on experience gained from the triumphant motorsport successes of the AMG GT3 and GT4 racing cars, the Mercedes-AMG GT R PRO features a new adjustable coil-over suspension, lightweight construction with carbon fiber components, unique race-inspired design and functional aerodynamic enhancements. These improvements enabled AMG GT3 racing driver Maro Engel to complete a circuit of the Nürburgring North Loop in exactly 7.04.632 minutes while driving the new AMG GT R PRO. This bettered the previous time set by the AMG GT R by approximately six seconds, and demonstrates the great potential of AMG's current flagship GT.
Unqiue performance and design highlights of the new AMG GT R PRO include:
- AMG RIDE CONTROL coil-over suspension with manual damping adjustment, allowing for precise tuning of spring rate, rebound and compression. This fine-tuning is possible via permanently installed adjustment wheels on the damper, providing optimal adjustment of the suspension setup to suit specific tracks or personal preference.
- Enlarged carbon fiber front splitter with aluminum supports, aerodynamic carbon fiber 'flics' on the front bumper, functional aerodynamic 'gills' in the front fenders, and an adjustable front axle carbon fiber sway bar. All of these components work together to improve front-axle downforce.
- Newly redesigned carbon fiber roof with lowered center section, matte carbon fiber crossbar and interior trim, carbon fiber side skirt inserts, carbon fiber rear diffuser, carbon ceramic brakes, carbon fiber side mirror housings and a fixed rear spoiler in carbon fiber.
- Exclusive and color-coordinated race-inspired exterior accent stripes. Gloss Light Green stripes when combined with Selenite Grey Magno exterior, or stripes in Matte Dark Grey with all other exterior colors. The unique accent stripes can also be omitted, if desired.
In addition to the GT R PRO's exclusive new performance features and unique design, it also shares new features recently introduced across the refreshed 2020 AMG GT lineup.
2020 AMG GT Updates
The new Mercedes-AMG GT models include a new dynamic side skirt, a new diffuser insert in the rear bumper, and a revised double-round tailpipe design. The AMG GT C models also receive a new rear diffuser, as well as a new double-trapezoid tailpipe design lending an even sportier look. The new light signature of the LED High Performance headlights emulates that of the new AMG GT 4-door Coupe and reinforces the overall AMG GT family connection. In addition to the already standard rear-view camera, a standard front camera has been added to aid in parking and low speed maneuvers.
Updates to the new GT interior are even more impressive. The standard new 12.3" digital instrument cluster and larger 10.25" multimedia display enhance both the look and functionality of the interior. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also included as standard. The center console design now features innovative touch display buttons, presented for the first time in the AMG GT 4- Door Coupe. A new touchpad option also offers a new way to interact with the multimedia interface.
The new AMG Performance steering wheels place an emphasis on driving dyanmics, and also integrate touch control buttons to control and navigate the instrument cluster and multimedia center displays. All models also receive the AMG steering wheel controls standard, consisting of a round control knob with an integrated display below the right-hand steering wheel spoke, and two display buttons below the left-hand steering wheel spoke. AMG Dynamic Select can be controlled via the right-hand control knob, and the selected setting will be shown in the integrated color LCD display.
With exclusive design details, race-bred engineering, and track-tuned performance enhancements, the AMG GT R PRO reinforces AMG's brand promise of "Driving Performance." The AMG GT R PRO will be available in U.S. dealers by late 2019.
Key data at a glance:
|
|
2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R PRO
|
MSRP
|
$199,650*
|
Engine
|
Handcrafted AMG 4.0L V8 biturbo
|
Displacement
|
3,982
|
Drive Config.
|
Rear-Wheel Drive
|
Performance
|
577 hp @ 6,250 rpm
|
Transmission
|
AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 7-speed
|
0-60 mph (sec)
|
3.5
|
Top speed (mph)
|
198
|
Availability
|
Late 2019
*Prices exclude $995 destination and delivery charge.