The modern-day BMW Isetta as some people like to characterize the i3 might not have a bright future up ahead, but some tuners willing to try something different enjoy customizing the little EV. The aftermarket specialists over at AC Schnitzer are known for modifying the i8 plug-in hybrid, but they also offer upgrade packages for its kid brother. A recent example is this i3s, which has been blessed with a more aggressive body kit.

Starting at the front, the pint-sized electric BMW has received a new front splitter finished in matte black and bundled with three glossy black adaptors manufactured from polyurethane. A similar finish is noticeable at the back where the roof-mounted spoiler has a shiny black look and is also made from PUR. According to AC Schnitzer, the new add-ons are more than just for show as they also serve a second purpose – to enhance the car’s aerodynamic efficiency.

Also noticeable is the rear skirt protection foil and the tuner’s logo on the bottom-right corners of the rear doors, while the ride height has been lowered by 20 millimeters (0.8 inches) courtesy of a new suspension spring kit. AC Schnitzer has also installed wheel spacers that push the alloys 12 mm (0.5 in) further out to make the i3s look sportier, but also to enhance stability.

The tuner hasn’t released images of the interior, but we do know the tricked-out hatchback has received an assortment of aluminum accents and a black look for the iDrive controller.

The powertrain carries over unchanged, so the i3s offers 181 horsepower and an instant torque of 199 pound-feet (270 Newton-meters) or 11 hp and 15 lb-ft (20 Nm) more than the regular i3. It runs to 60 mph (96 kph) in 6.8 seconds, shaving off four-tenths of a second compared the standard variant.

