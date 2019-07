Mercedes-AMG is in great shape. With the reveal of the Mercedes-AMG A45 and CLA 45, the crew from Affalterbach lifts the veil on another novelty that's just as attractive: the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 Shooting Brake. This second-generation model is the more family version of the CLA family, and boy does it turn heads. Too bad it will remain the exclusive domain of European markets.

This time around, Mercedes-AMG hasn't sought to soften performance for practicality. Everything about the new Shooting Brake is sport, more sport, and even more sport. Proof of that can be found under the hood with the world's most powerful four-cylinder gasoline engine. Yes, it's the same M139 mill found in the standard A45 and CLA, and here you can have it in two distinct flavors: 387 horsepower (289 kilowatts) or 416 hp (310 kW) for the CLA 45 S.

The power is transmitted to all four wheels via a robotic double-clutch gearbox with eight gears, perhaps better known as 4MATIC + to those familiar with Mercedes. In terms of performance, the new CLA 45 Shooting Brake sprints from 0 to 100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 4.1 seconds, or 4.0 seconds dead for the S model. Top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h (155 mph) or 270 km/h (168 mph) for the S, so yeah, this is one long roof that has no problem getting the kids to school. And once you drop them off, there's even a drift mode for some sideways fun on the drive back home.

The performance is certainly impressive, but the design of the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 Shooting Brake is exceptional as well. The same styling elements found in the "coupe" version are here, from the wheels and Panamericana grille to the exhaust cutouts. The extra mass up top for the estate's backside complements the aggressive, swooping lines of the CLA shape, and the interior isn't bad either. It's a bit chunky with its square-ish proportions and rectangular digital displays, but it's still an attractive place to be for short or long trips. And with the extra space afforded in the back, there's plenty of room for an extended holiday.

Pricing and availability for the 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 Shooting Brake will be revealed at a later date.

