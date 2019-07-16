During World War II, triple ace pilot Colonel Bud Anderson nicknamed his P-51 Mustang fighter plane "The Old Crowe" after the bottom-shelf bourbon whiskey with the same name. Anderson served two tours of combat during WWII as a member of the 363rd Fighter Squadron and 30 years total in the armed forces. Now, 77 years after Anderson's first year of service, Ford is honoring the legendary vet the only way it knows how: with a one-off Mustang.

The "Old Crow" Mustang GT (first teased in June) is a collaboration between Ford and Roush. It wears a ton exterior upgrades, as you noticed, most notably a P-51-inspired paint scheme. The new visuals sit atop Roush rear fascia aerofoils, a Ford Performance front racing spoiler, a 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 rear spoiler, custom heat extractors on the hood, and blue rainbow-tinted exhaust tips inspired by the plane with which this Mustang shares its namesake. But the upgrades aren't just skin deep.

Underhood, the Roush-supercharged 5.0-liter V8 packs a whopping 710 horsepower (529 kilowatts) and 610 pound-feet (827 Newton-meters) of torque. Ford's factory MagneRide damping system comes standard, but Roush upgraded the internals with a new air induction system and X pipe, while Ford Performance tacked on an active exhaust. The entire upgraded pony car sits on a set of custom 20-inch lightweight Roush wheels wrapped in 275/35R Continental ExtremeContact sport tires.

Inside, much like the exterior, a military-inspired cabin gives customers the feeling of a fighter jet cockpit. Handsome military green leather coats the dash and part of the door panels, canvas brown leather covers the seats (with Sparco four-point harnesses) and sections of the doors, too. A red shifter nob and door handles, meanwhile, help offset the look, while the "P-51" wordmark adorns the passenger-side dashboard. And in case you're wondering, there are no seats in the back.

"Heroes like Col. Bud Anderson have become true living legends in the 75 years since the Allied invasion of Normandy," said Craig Metros, Ford design director. "Ford is proud to team up with Roush Performance to honor Col. Anderson and all of the brave servicemen and servicewomen who risked their lives during World War II, all while raising funds for the Experimental Aircraft Association, which helps make flying more accessible to America’s youth."

The custom Mustang hits the auction block at the Experimental Aircraft Association's 2019 AirVenture air show in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, on July 25th. Ford doesn't have an estimate as to much it might go for, but all proceeds will benefit the EAA's youth and adult aviation programs.