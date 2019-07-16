Hide press release Show press release

SUBARU ANNOUNCES PRICING FOR 2020 LEGACY AND OUTBACK MODELS



Built on Subaru Global Platform

New XT models with 260-horsepower 2.4-liter turbocharged BOXER engine

Upgraded 182-horsepower 2.5-liter BOXER engine

Debut of Outback Onyx Edition XT

Legacy adds Touring trim level

Tablet-style high-definition SUBARU STARLINK 11.6-inch touchscreen

New Hands-Free Power Rear Gate on Outback

Available segment-exclusive DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System

Standard EyeSight Driver Assist Technology with Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control and new Lane Centering function

Legacy starting price increases by only $200

Outback starting price increases by only $300

Subaru of America, Inc. today announced pricing on the all-new 2020 Legacy and Outback. With standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and award-winning EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology as well as available tablet-style high-definition 11.6-inch SUBARU STARLINK™ multimedia screen, DriverFocus™ Distraction Mitigation System and new XT models with 260 horsepower, the 2020 Legacy and Outback offer greater safety, technology, performance and refinement than ever before.



Built on the Subaru Global Platform, which offers increased safety, dynamics and quietness as well as reduced noise, vibration and harshness (NVH), both models will begin arriving at Subaru retailers this fall.



Legacy for 2020

All 2020 Subaru Legacy models are equipped with EyeSight Driver Assist Technology that now features Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering Function; EyeSight Assist Monitor that provides a head-up display with EyeSight warnings and system status on the windshield; and LED headlights (low & high beam) with High Beam Assist. The Legacy will be available in Base, Premium, Sport, Limited, Limited XT and Touring XT models.



The all-new sedan has a starting price of $22,745, an increase of only $200 from the 2019 model. The Base trim comes equipped with the all-new SUBARU STARLINK dual 7.0-inch Multimedia system that features an upper 7-inch touchscreen with audio controls, and lower 7-inch screen that accesses the climate control system and controls for EyeSight and other vehicle systems. The multimedia system audio features include AM/FM/HD Radio; Apple CarPlay™ and Android™ Auto; SiriusXM (with 4-month audio and 3-years Travel Link®); new STARLINK apps; and Clari-Fi music restoration.



The entry-level trim is also equipped with standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and Active Torque Vectoring and is powered by a new version of the 2.5-liter SUBARU BOXER engine. The revised engine produces 182 hp and 176 lb-ft of torque and is paired with standard Lineartronic® CVT (continuously variable transmission) with new 8-speed manual shift mode and steering wheel paddle shift control switches. The 2.5-liter engine comes standard with Auto Start-Stop for improved fuel efficiency and achieves up to 35 mpg.



The 2020 Legacy Premium begins at $24,995. Upgrades over the Base trim include All-Weather Package (heated front seats, heated exterior mirrors and windshield wiper de-icer), leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control system and a 10-way power driver seat that includes power lumbar support. The Premium now comes standard with power-folding exterior mirrors in matching body color with integrated turn signal.



The Legacy Premium, Sport and Limited feature as standard the all-new SUBARU STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system with an 11.6-inch high-resolution touchscreen with on-screen controls for audio, HVAC and vehicle features; combination meter integration; smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay™, Android™ Auto and new STARLINK SmartDeviceLink™ apps; Bluetooth® hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity; AM/FM stereo; SiriusXM® All Access Radio and SiriusXM Travel Link®; HD Radio® and over-the-air updates. STARLINK Connected Services are available as an opt-in feature on Premium and above trims.



The first of two option packages for the Premium includes Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear-Cross Traffic Alert, Keyless Access with Push-Button Start and LED fog lights. The second package adds a Power Moonroof and the top-of-the-line STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation system.



The 2020 Subaru Legacy Sport starts at $26,945. The Sport upgrades the Premium trim with unique 18-inch sport-styled wheels in black finish, sport-type front grille, body color rocker trim and trunk spoiler, LED fog lights and exterior mirrors in Crystal Black Silica finish. Exclusive to the Sport are a two-tone cloth interior with red accent stitching, carbon fiber finish patterned trim and leather-wrapped steering wheel with red stitching.



The Legacy Sport has an available option package with Power Moonroof, STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation system, Reverse Automatic Braking and Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert.



The 2020 Legacy Limited, with a starting price of $29,745, adds luxury features including perforated leather-trimmed upholstery, heated rear seat backs and cushions, rear-seat air conditioner outlets and a 10-way power driver’s seat with two-position memory and power lumbar support. Also, the Limited has an 8-way power front passenger seat, 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels in black with machine finish, LED fog lights, Keyless Access with Push-Button Start, Reverse Automatic Braking, Steering Responsive Headlights and Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. The exterior side mirrors now feature two-position memory and auto-tilt for passenger mirror while in reverse.



The Limited has an option package with STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation system, Power Moonroof, Heated Steering Wheel, and DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System.



At $34,195, the Legacy Limited XT adds the new 260-horsepower 2.4-liter direct-injection SUBARU BOXER® engine paired with a high-torque Lineartronic CVT with 8-speed manual control and steering wheel paddle shift control switches. The turbocharged engine comes standard with Auto Start-Stop for improved fuel efficiency and achieves up to 32 mpg. The Limited XT also adds the STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation system, Power Moonroof, Heated Steering Wheel, insulated front door glass and DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System to its list of standard features.



Another first for the 2020 Legacy is the addition of the Touring trim. The top trim is part of the new XT model lineup. The Legacy Touring XT builds on the Limited XT with the addition of a Front View Monitor, exterior mirrors with satin finish and a Nappa leather interior. The Legacy Touring XT is priced at $35,895.



Outback for 2020

The 2020 Subaru Outback delivers the optimal blend of SUV capability and car-like ride and handling with standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, Active Torque Vectoring, Vehicle Dynamics Control and X-MODE with Hill Descent Control. The 8.7 inches of ground clearance for all Outback models are greater than that in many SUVs, yet the Outback maintains a comfortably low step-in height for both front and rear passenger entry. The legendary SUV offers all-new tablet-style 11.6-inch SUBARU STARLINK Multimedia systems with integrated center information display; DriverFocus™ Distraction Mitigation System; new Hands-Free Rear Power Gate; and new XT models with 260 horsepower. For the first time in Outback, available in-vehicle Wi-Fi hotspot provides smooth internet access via high-speed LTE™ communications. Built on the Subaru Global Platform, which provides increased safety, dynamics and quietness as well as reduced noise, vibration and harshness (NVH), the Outback will be available in Base, Premium, Limited, Touring, Onyx Edition XT, Limited XT and Touring XT models.



All 2020 Subaru Outback models are equipped with EyeSight Driver Assist Technology that now features Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering Function; EyeSight Assist Monitor that offers a head-up display with EyeSight warnings and system status on the windshield; LED headlights (low & high beam) with High Beam Assist; and roof rails with tie down points and integrated crossbars.



The new Outback has a starting price of $26,645, an increase of only $300 from the 2019 model. The Base trim comes equipped with the SUBARU STARLINK dual 7.0-inch Multimedia system that features an upper 7-inch touchscreen with audio controls, and lower 7-inch screen that accesses the climate control system and controls for EyeSight, X-MODE and other vehicle systems. The multimedia system audio features include AM/FM/HD Radio; Apple CarPlay™ and Android™ Auto; SiriusXM (with 4-month audio and 3-years Travel Link®; new STARLINK apps; and Clari-Fi music restoration.



The entry-level trim is powered by a new version of the 2.5-liter SUBARU BOXER engine. The revised engine produces 182 hp and 176 lb-ft of torque and is paired with a standard Lineartronic® CVT (continuously variable transmission) with new 8-speed manual shift mode and steering wheel paddle shift controls switches. Standard Auto Start-Stop helps the 2.5-liter BOXER achieve up to 33 mpg, while an 18.5-gallon fuel tank helps Outback achieve a range of more than 600 miles on a single fill-up.



Priced from $28,895, the Outback Premium adds the All-Weather Package (heated front seats, heated exterior mirrors and windshield wiper de-icer), dual-zone automatic climate control system, LED fog lights, 10-way power driver’s seat with power lumbar support, leather-wrapped steering wheel and dash panel with silver or ivory stitching, auto-up/auto-down front windows, single-touch lifting cargo cover, 2.1A USB ports in rear center console (dual) and foldable body-color side mirrors with integrated turn signal.



The Outback Premium, Limited and Onyx Edition XT trims feature as standard the all-new SUBARU STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system with an 11.6-inch high-resolution touchscreen with on-screen controls for audio, X-MODE, HVAC and vehicle features; combination meter integration; smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay™, Android™ Auto and new STARLINK SmartDeviceLink™ apps; Bluetooth® hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity; AM/FM stereo; SiriusXM® All Access Radio and SiriusXM Travel Link®; HD Radio® and over-the-air updates. STARLINK Connected Services are available as an opt-in feature on Premium and above trims.



The first of two option packages for Outback Premium includes Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Keyless Access with Push-Button Start and Hands-Free Power Rear Gate. A second package also includes Power Moonroof and the top-of-the-line STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation system.



The Outback Limited is priced from $33,445 and increases luxury with perforated leather-trimmed upholstery, gloss black with silver metallic finish interior trim and 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels in black with machine finish. For added comfort and convenience, the Limited trim comes standard with 10-way power driver seat with two-position memory, 8-way power passenger seat, Hands-Free Power Rear Gate, heated rear seats and rear-seat air conditioner outlets. The Limited trim also adds Keyless Access with Push-Button Start, Reverse Automatic Braking, and exterior side mirrors with two position memory and auto-tilt for passenger mirror while in reverse.



The Outback Limited has available an option package with STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation system, Power Moonroof, Heated Steering Wheel, and DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System.



The Outback Touring, priced at $37,345, is distinguished by chrome pillar trim and door handle inserts; exterior mirrors with satin chrome finish; and roof rails with tie-down points and integrated cross bars in silver finish. The Outback Touring interior features Java Brown Nappa leather upholstery with tan stitching. Standard amenities above the Limited trim include Ventilated Front Seats, Power Moonroof, Heated Steering Wheel, STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation system and DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System.



For the first time since 2009, the Outback lineup offers a turbocharged engine. Standard on XT models, the 2.4-liter turbocharged BOXER engine delivers robust all-around performance with 260 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and 277 lb-ft of torque at 2,000 rpm and is paired with a high-torque Lineartronic CVT with 8-speed manual control and steering wheel paddle shift control switches. The turbocharged engine comes standard with Auto Start-Stop for improved fuel efficiency and achieves up to 30 mpg.



The new 2020 Onyx Edition XT starts at $34,895 and features exterior elements, 18-inch alloy wheels and badging in black-finish, as well as an exclusive gray two-tone interior. Further, the seats are wrapped in a new water-repellant durable StarTex™ material. The Onyx Edition XT builds on the Premium trim and adds the new Hands-Free Power Rear Gate; Front View Monitor; full-size spare tire; and, for increased capability in a wider range of environmental conditions, exclusive Dual-Mode X-MODE.



The Onyx Edition has an available option package with STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation system, Power Moonroof and Reverse Automatic Braking.



At $37,745, the Outback Limited XT builds on the 2.5-liter Limited with standard features including STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation system, Power Moonroof, Heated Steering Wheel, insulated front door glass and DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System.



Outback Touring XT is priced at $39,695 and builds on the Touring by adding insulated front door glass and dual/single outlet tailpipes.



SUBARU STARLINK Safety and Security systems offer two packages that are among the most affordable in the industry. The STARLINK Safety Plus package includes SOS Emergency Assistance, Enhanced Roadside Assistance, Automatic Collision Notification, Maintenance Notifications, Monthly Vehicle Health Report and Diagnostic Alerts. For even greater peace of mind, the STARLINK Safety Plus & Security Plus Package adds Stolen Vehicle Recovery Service, Vehicle Security Alarm Notification, Remote Lock/Unlock, Remote Horn and Lights and Remote Vehicle Locator.



The Legacy and Outback are built at Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) in Lafayette, IN.